E-waste recycling drop-off located at Daniel Island Library for Earth month

Island residents have a new way to get rid of old electronics during Earth Month, thanks to a Palmetto Goodwill drop-off site at the Daniel Island Library.

Palmetto Goodwill is expanding its electronics recycling campaign with 12 new community donation bins placed at familiar neighborhood spots, including libraries and local businesses.

The goal: keep devices out of landfills, refurbish them, and put them into the hands of students who need them.

Starting April 1, residents can drop off used computers and electronics at several convenient locations, including a site at Berkeley County's Daniel Island Library.

Additional bins will be available at local businesses such as Fred Anderson Toyota, Floyd Lee Locums, and Bank of America at 200 Meeting Street, as well as Charleston County Public Library branches in North Charleston, James Island, West Ashley, John’s Island, and Mount Pleasant, and Dorchester County library branches in St. George and Summerville.

The month-long effort builds on Palmetto Goodwill’s campaign for sustainability. In 2025, the organization said it diverted 36.5 million pounds of goods from local landfills and recycled more than 400,000 pounds of electronics.

Each donated computer goes through a refurbishing process as part of Palmetto Goodwill’s partnership with the South Carolina Digital Resource Alliance. Devices are wiped, restored, and distributed to Title I schools, helping expand access to reliable technology for students.

“Every device we receive has the potential to create real, measurable impact,” said Amya Hargrove, sustainability manager at Palmetto Goodwill. “By donating a computer instead of throwing it away, residents are protecting the environment and empowering a student with the technology needed to succeed.”

Palmetto Goodwill officials said donations can play a part in sustainability, whether items are resold, reused, repaired, or responsibly recycled.