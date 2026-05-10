Early voting 2 weeks away for General Election

While the 2026 General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters can begin casting their ballots in just a couple of weeks as early voting opens Oct. 19.

Voters may view their sample ballot through the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.

The Early Voting Period for the General Election is Oct. 19-31. Registered Berkeley County voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday, October 25) at any of the following locations:

• American Legion Hut: 180 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29476

• Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

• Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492

• Goose Creek Library: 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

• Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410

• Sangaree Library: 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville, SC 29486

Absentee-by-mail is available for qualified voters, with a request deadline of 5 p.m., Oct. 23. Request an absentee ballot in person at Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner; by calling 843-719-4058; or by mail (P.O Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461).

Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov.3). Photo ID is required to return your ballot in person. For more information, check the county’s website.

On election day, Nov. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must have a valid photo ID and be registered to vote.Voters must vote at their assigned polling location on Election Day. Find your polling place online. Curbside voting will be available at each voting location on Election Day and during early voting for voters unable to enter the polling place or stand in line due to a disability or age.

Berkeley County needs additional poll workers for the upcoming General Election. Poll workers can earn compensation of at least $140 per day. Advanced training will be provided. If interested, contact Laura Thomas with Voter Registration & Elections at 843-719-4663 or email Laura.Thomas@berkeleycountysc.gov. View more information and the application online.

For all election-related inquiries and information, please contact Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections at (843) 719-4056; or visit the county website or scvotes.gov.