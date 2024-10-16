Early voting in the 2024 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 21

Next week The Daniel Island News will publish its election edition, which will include interviews with the candidates for contested offices in the 2024 General Election as well as information on the ballot question.

If, like many readers who answered our poll question, you already have enough information to make your decisions, you may cast your ballot as early as Monday, October. 21, the first day of the early voting period.

Early voting runs through Saturday, November 2. Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed on Sundays). The 2024 General Election is on Tuesday, November 5.

Registered Berkeley County voters may vote early at one of the following locations:

Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492.

Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410.

Redeemer R. E. Church: 2173 Highway 45, Pineville, SC 29468.

You must have your valid photo ID to vote.

ABSENTEE-BY-MAIL

Absentee-by-mail voting is available for qualified voters. Request an absentee application in one of the following ways:

Phone: 843-719-4058

Mail: P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

In person: Voter Registration & Elections Office, 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Applications must be returned to the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office in person or by mail by Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m.

Completed ballots must be returned to the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (November 5). Photo ID is required to return your ballot in person.