Early voting begins as SC lawmakers debate congressional lines

As South Carolina's early voters head to the polls this week, there is still uncertainty whether votes cast for the 1st Congressional District race, which includes Daniel Island and portions of Berkeley County, will ultimately count.

Lowcountry voters in the Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, and Cainhoy areas will be picking their candidate to replace the seat held by Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is running for South Carolina governor.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina General Assembly continues to debate whether to redistrict, or alter, the map lines for the state's congressional districts after Gov. Henry McMaster called Senate and House members back for an overtime session, even as early voting began Tuesday.

If approved by both chambers and signed into law, it could possibly push back and delay the primary election for all seven of the state's congressional districts until an Aug. 18 special primary. Current candidates would then be required to refile under the newly drawn district map lines.

Currently, South Carolina's congressional delegation includes six Republicans and one Democrat. GOP leaders hope the proposal could create a more favorable map for Republicans and potentially eliminate the district seat held by Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn.

These candidates below are vying to represent the 1st Congressional District.

Republicans:

Dan Brown

Jay Byars

Logan Cunningham

Tyler Dykes

Jenny Costa Honeycutt

Kendal Ludden