Early voting now open for SC municipal elections

Early voting for Municipal Election Day is underway and will continue on weekdays until Friday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Early voting is an increasingly important part of SCVotes’ mission to enhance voter accessibility,” said interim director Jenny Wooten in a press release. “Building confidence and trust in early voting is another way we’re making sure every vote matters and every vote counts.”

Not all voters will have an election; only those registered in a municipality holding one will.

To confirm eligibility, check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office. Voters must show a photo ID such as a South Carolina’s driver’s license, a Department of Motor Vehicles ID, a voter registration card with a photo, a military ID, or a U.S. passport.

Qualified voters, including those 65 or older or with disabilities, may vote absentee by mail. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

“Now is the time to check your registration, know your voting location, and review the sample ballot for your precinct,” Wooten said. “Make a plan today to make your voice heard – and your vote count.”

For details, sample ballots, and early voting locations, visit scVOTES.gov. Polling locations for 29492 eligible voters include Cainhoy Elementary School, Daniel Island School, the Daniel Island Recreation Center, and Philip Simmons Elementary School.