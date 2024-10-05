East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves moms, young and old

Becoming a mom, whether it’s for the first time or not, is both a delightful and overwhelming experience. For women facing postpartum depression (PPD) or recovery from a C-section, preparing a healthy meal can be particularly challenging.

While most people don’t think of new moms when they think of Meals on Wheels, East Cooper Meals on Wheels is a local and independent nonprofit organization that serves people of all ages, including moms who need temporary support following childbirth.

“We’re still here to care for your mom or grandmother as they age, but as a community, we also need to recognize the need for better support networks for new moms,” said George Roberts, President & CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels.

Fully prepared, home-delivered meals, along with a daily visit from a caring Meals on Wheels volunteer, can make a big difference for a new mom who is confined to the house for a few weeks.

While meal trains organized by friends may address the needs of some new moms, not everyone has that type of local support network.

“Good nutrition is especially important for improving mental health and healing, but preparing a meal is the last thing a new mom has the ability to do if she’s experiencing PPD or dealing with stitches from a C-section,” Roberts said. “We can deliver meals for a few days, a few weeks, or even a few months, based on each mom’s unique needs.”

The meals also benefit spouses or visiting family members, as they can skip worrying about grocery shopping and meal preparation, which frees up valuable time to support other needs for moms and babies.

“Our mission emphasizes health, quality of life, and connection—all things that new moms deserve, too,” said Roberts. “We want to make sure that all moms facing PPD or recovery from a difficult C-section feel like they can ask for help, because even something as simple as a healthy meal can have a big impact long-term for both mom and baby.”