Easy tips for seniors to avoid dangers of extreme heat

As summer heats up across the South (while Europe endures a blistering heat wave with temperatures exceeding 100°F in parts of France, Italy, and Spain), health officials are warning that extreme heat is becoming a defining public health risk.

And for older adults, it can turn dangerous quickly.

While heat is uncomfortable for most people, aging changes the body in ways that make seniors far more vulnerable. The body’s internal cooling system becomes less efficient over time, making it harder to regulate temperature and respond to heat stress.

“As you get older, your body just doesn’t cool itself the same way,” said Charleston-area physician Mandy Cook, who works in geriatric care. “You don’t always realize how hot you are until you already feel sick.”

That delay is part of the danger. Cook noted that the brain’s thirst response weakens with age, meaning many seniors don’t feel thirsty until they are already dehydrated. At the same time, the body holds less water overall, leaving less reserve during fluid loss. Sweat glands also become less active, reducing the body’s ability to cool through evaporation.

Medications add another layer of risk

Diuretics, commonly used for blood pressure, increase fluid loss. Antihistamines and certain antidepressants can reduce sweating. Beta-blockers and other heart or psychiatric medications may also interfere with how the body regulates temperature and circulation.

The result can escalate quickly: dehydration reduces blood volume, forcing the heart to work harder while limiting blood flow to the brain. Early signs often include dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, confusion, headache, and reduced urination. Without intervention, this can progress to heat exhaustion or life-threatening heatstroke.

Social factors also play a major role. Many older adults live alone, meaning early symptoms may go unnoticed. Others may limit air conditioning use due to fixed incomes or struggle with mobility that makes it difficult to access cooling centers or even stay properly hydrated throughout the day.

“I try to drink water, but sometimes I forget until I already feel off,” said Clements Ferry senior Thomas Hunt. “On really hot days, I just stay inside with the blinds closed.”

What to do when it's hot

Medical guidance emphasizes prevention: