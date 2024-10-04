Election News: Locals file for office
Wed, 04/10/2024 - 11:57am admin
By:
Elizabeth Bush and Patrick Villegas
DI’s Shawn Pinkston running to represent state Senate District 44
Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston has filed as a Republican candidate for South Carolina Senate District 44, a redrawn district that will now include Daniel Island and parts of Mount Pleasant, in addition to its current areas of Hanahan and Goose Creek.
Daniel Island is currently represented by Sen. Larry Grooms in District 37, but the district lines will change to District 44 with the November 2024 election.
Pinkston is a local attorney and has previously been a candidate for Charleston City Council, S.C. House of Representatives District 99, and South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
Pinkston said traffic congestion, pending road projects like the widening of I-526 between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, and the replacement of the Don Holt Bridge are among the issues prompting him to run for the District 44 seat.
“You can trust that I am dedicated to making sure everyone’s voices are heard from all impacted communities and that keeping communication open and transparent is a top priority as we move forward with these important projects,” Pinkston said.
Pinkston will face state Senate District 44 incumbent Republican Brian Adams in the primary election on June 11.
The winner will face Democratic challenger Vicky Wynn in the general election on Nov. 5.
DINA president Brooks running for Berkeley County Council seat
Daniel Island resident Jarrod Brooks has filed as a Republican candidate for Berkeley County Council District 2. The district predominantly covers residents living on Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor.
Berkeley County District 2 is currently represented by Councilman Josh Whitley, who announced in March he would not run for a fourth term after serving almost 10 years in office.
Brooks is the recently elected Daniel Island Neighborhood Association president who took the reins in January 2024.
Brooks holds a finance degree from the University of South Carolina and owns Cruise Control Driving School. He was previously a candidate for South Carolina’s House of Representatives, District 99, in 2017.
Brooks said he has experienced the growth of Berkeley County and said he sees the importance of balancing that growth with quality of life. He said Berkeley County Council needs to be careful when approving new developments while ensuring infrastructure investments are a key priority.
“As the only Daniel Island resident in the race, I am running to bring my passion for our beautiful communities and offer my life-long financial and executive business experience to the public sphere,” he said. “In return, I expect to learn and grow as a fellow citizen and taxpayer.”
Brooks will face Hanahan resident Timothy Sedgwick in the Republican primary scheduled for June 11. No Democrats have filed to run for District 2.