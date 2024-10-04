Election News: Locals file for office

DI’s Shawn Pinkston running to represent state Senate District 44

Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston has filed as a Republican candidate for South Carolina Senate District 44, a redrawn district that will now include Daniel Island and parts of Mount Pleasant, in addition to its current areas of Hanahan and Goose Creek.

Daniel Island is currently represented by Sen. Larry Grooms in District 37, but the district lines will change to District 44 with the November 2024 election.

Pinkston is a local attorney and has previously been a candidate for Charleston City Council, S.C. House of Representatives District 99, and South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Pinkston said traffic congestion, pending road projects like the widening of I-526 between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, and the replacement of the Don Holt Bridge are among the issues prompting him to run for the District 44 seat.

“You can trust that I am dedicated to making sure everyone’s voices are heard from all impacted communities and that keeping communication open and transparent is a top priority as we move forward with these important projects,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston will face state Senate District 44 incumbent Republican Brian Adams in the primary election on June 11.

The winner will face Democratic challenger Vicky Wynn in the general election on Nov. 5.