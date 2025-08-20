Election watch: Who’s in the race for 2025, plus a sneak peek at 2026

Political season is already stirring in the Lowcountry, and not just for this year.

While Charleston voters will see a familiar name on the 2025 ballot for city council, announcements are also coming in for high-profile races in 2026, including South Carolina’s governorship and a key congressional seat.

The most immediate local race for Daniel Island voters this year is Charleston City Council’s District 8, which covers part of Daniel Island. Four-term incumbent Mike Seekings is seeking a fifth term.

“As we navigate rapid change – from flooding threats to transportation challenges and continued economic growth – I’m running again to serve District 8 with a focus on results in key areas such as infrastructure improvements, neighborhood safety, tourism management, and livability for residents,” Seekings said.

Seekings, first elected in 2009, holds leadership roles on multiple city committees and regional boards. He cites projects such as the Low Battery Extension, Calhoun-West drainage project, and Lockwood flood protection as priorities. Filing for District 8 closed on Aug. 18 with no challengers for Seekings.

Election Day 2026 for municipal races is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

2026 GENERAL ELECTION

While the 2025 ballot may be light, 2026 is shaping up to be a political heavyweight year.

District 1 U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace announced Aug. 4 that she will not seek re-election to Congress and will instead run for governor.

“I’m running to put South Carolina first,” Mace said in a press release, laying out a conservative agenda to eliminate the state income tax, crack down on crime, protect women and children, and reform the judicial system.

Mace faces several Republicans in next June’s primary. Those who have announced they will run include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, and State Sen. Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg County.

“I didn’t come to join the club. I came to shut it down,” Mace said. “I’m not running to make friends. I’m running to make a difference and deliver real results for the great people of South Carolina.”

Charleston Attorney William “Mullins” McLeod announced he will run on the Democratic ticket for governor, despite recent calls for him to drop out of the race due to a recent arrest for disorderly conduct.

With Mace’s First Congressional District seat open, Republican State Rep. Mark Smith, who represents the Daniel Island and Hanahan area, announced on Aug. 14 he will run.

“The Lowcountry deserves a representative who puts our people first – not the swamp,” Smith said. He pledged to secure the border, defend conservative values, and push critical infrastructure. “President Trump can count on me to fight the deep state, secure our border, and put America first.”

Also vying for the seat is Democrat Mac Deford, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, former law enforcement officer, and attorney.

“I served our nation in uniform. I served the Lowcountry in local government, and I’m raising a family here. I’m running for Congress to do what I’ve always done: solve problems, stand up for people, and put service above self,” Deford said.

Deford says his campaign will focus on infrastructure, protecting Social Security and Medicare, housing affordability, veterans’ issues, and environmental stewardship.

Other announced candidates include Republicans Jack Ellison and Justin Myers and Democrats Mayra River-Vazquez and Robert Beers.

The 2026 primary elections are scheduled for June 9, 2026, with runoffs set for June 23. The 2026 general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.