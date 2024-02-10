Emma Navarro to return in 2025 to hometown Credit One Charleston Open tennis tourney

Tennis World No. 8 and 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist Emma Navarro announced she will play in front of her hometown crowd next spring when she returns to the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open.

The 2024 U.S. Olympian will compete in the main draw for the sixth time when the tournament on Daniel Island returns to Credit One Stadium from March 29 to April 6.

"I'm excited to return to my hometown tournament, the Credit One Charleston Open. Competing in front of my home crowd means so much to me," Navarro said. “This year has brought many career highlights and cherished memories, and the fans from Charleston have been with me every step of the way."

The 23-year-old joins World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the growing 2025 player field. Navarro is currently one of four Americans ranked in the PIF WTA Rankings top 10, joining 2024 Charleston Open champion Danielle Collins and 2023 Charleston Open semifinalist Pegula.

Navarro has skyrocketed to the top of the WTA rankings the past 12 months, climbing from No. 58 to No. 8 in the world rankings. This year, she captured her first WTA singles title in Hobart, and followed up her 2024 campaign by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, the fourth round of Roland Garros, the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, and the semifinals of the U.S. Open. She also qualified for her first Olympic Games and competed for Team USA. in Paris.

“We're delighted to have Emma return to her hometown for the Credit One Charleston Open in 2025. As a local favorite, Emma’s journey has truly captivated our community, and we’re proud to support her as she continues to rise in the tennis world,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island. This spring will be the 25th year the tournament has been held in Charleston.

