Emma Navarro withdraws from 2026 COCO

In a surprising announcement, days before the start of the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open, Emma Navarro, World No. 27 and Charleston local, has withdrawn from the tournament due to a continuing illness.

"I'm super disappointed to not be playing the Charleston Open this year," Navarro said in a press release. "The tournament means so much to me, and I never take for granted the opportunity to play at home in front of my family, friends, and the Charleston community, whose support is overwhelming and unconditional."

Raised in Charleston, Navarro developed her game in the Lowcountry, which propelled her to a top-ten ranking in 2024 and also saw her win her first WTA 500 championship at the 2025 Merida Open. She was also a member of the 2024 U.S. Olympic tennis team in Paris.

"Unfortunately, I have been dealing with some health struggles over the past year or so that I am continuing to sort out. I am working closely with my doctors and team to feel the best I can, but I just need a bit more time in doing so. I feel optimistic that I'll be back on court soon in the coming weeks, and I'm already looking forward to competing in Charleston next year!"

Navarro's withdrawal allows Mexico's Renata Zarazua to move into the main draw.