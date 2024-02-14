EMS pitches in to help ‘Mrs. Jo Jo’

Mrs. Jo Jo just didn’t feel right.

Her body ached. Her body hurt.

“I was just not feeling very well,” she said.

Mrs. Jo Jo is the cafeteria manager at Daniel Island School.

On this day – the last day before winter break she faced a decision.

Work through the pain or call for an ambulance.

Co-workers finally convinced her to call for help.

“EMS came in. Took my vitals and everything,” she said. “And I was thinking. I can’t leave.”

Joan Grant, pronounced Jo-an, is known around school as Mrs. Jo Jo.

For the last 10 years, Grant gets to school around 5:30 a.m. to help prepare both breakfast and lunch for anywhere up to 400 children a day.

It’s those students, she said, that made her decision to go to the emergency room so difficult.

“You know, I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my babies,” she said. “All of the kids, I call my babies.”

Anxiety-ridden for leaving the kids and a workload behind, Grant said a female Berkeley County EMT saw the concern on her face, shared a heart-to-heart conversation, and consoled her.

And then, without Grant knowing, the EMT bee-lined it back to the school kitchen to start serving the students.

“I started crying.” Grant said. “I didn’t even know her first name.”

Grace is her first name.

Twenty-four-year old Grace Munford.

The emergency medical technician, who was on a two-month rotation at the Daniel Island EMS station, made an instant connection with Grant.

“I was thinking of ways we could help out,” Munford said. “Not fill her spot, because she is irreplaceable to her students… but step in and fill in while she is seeking help for herself.”

Munford recruited three other EMTs, and for the next two hours, slipped on gloves, and with guidance from additional kitchen staff, began serving to-go lunches to a surprised bunch of children in line.

“My gosh, they were thrilled,” Munford said. “It’s not Mrs. Jo Jo, but they were excited to see different people out there.”

Grant later called Munford to thank her.

“We were just telling other stories about our lives and everything,” Grant said. “We must have talked for like 30 minutes and it was almost like we knew each other prior to the EMS ride.”

Munford agreed.

“She has been a blessing on my life more than she knows. Not very often do I get patients who are just so kind to me,” Munford said. “She’s very sweet and she rejuvenated my passion for serving people.”

Their conversation ended – but not before Mrs. Jo Jo had one more question.

“I said, ‘Ms. Munford, I apologize. What is your first name?’

“And she said to me, ‘Grace.’

“And I said, ‘You mean to tell me that God thought so much of me and Daniel Island, that he sent us his Grace?’

“So we started crying together again.”