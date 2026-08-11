The end of the Curse of Mayo

When the final whistle sounded, the three elderly men didn't say a word. They simply held each other and cried.

Around them, strangers shouted, bartenders cheered, pints sloshed onto the floor, and an Irish pub just outside Dublin's Croke Park in Ireland shook with a kind of joy that had been waiting 75 years to escape.

Daniel Island resident Beth Bush had never seen anything like it.

Vacationing in Dublin with her husband, Bush had hoped to attend Ireland's biggest sporting event: the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship between County Mayo and Kerry.

The championship is played in Gaelic football, one of Ireland's most popular sports, which blends elements of soccer, rugby, and basketball as teams move a ball down the field and score by kicking or punching it over the crossbar.

Bush never stood a chance. The match was sold out, so they settled for the next best thing – a crowded pub near the stadium.

"When we got dropped off, it was eerily quiet in the area," she recalled. "Very few people were on the streets. That's when we realized they were all in the stadium!"

Inside, every television was fixed on the same game. Nearly everyone wore Mayo's red and green colors. Every score brought deafening cheers. Every missed opportunity drew collective groans.

Then it was over.

"Fans grabbed each other hugging and screaming," Bush said. "I was especially taken by the sight of three elderly men who embraced each other with tears streaming down their faces. They just stood there for what seemed like the longest time, heads buried in each other's arms."

Only later, during a taxi ride back to her hotel, did Bush understand what she’d just witnessed.

A curse that refused to die

With a 1-20 to 1-17 win over Kerry on July 26, County Mayo had captured the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 1951, ending a 75-year championship drought – and, in the minds of many supporters, finally putting one of Ireland’s most haunting sporting legends to rest.

For decades, Mayo supporters had lived under the shadow of the so-called "Curse of Mayo." According to Irish folklore, the county’s 1951 championship team was returning home on an open-top lorry when it passed a funeral procession without stopping to pay its respects. An offended priest was said to have declared that Mayo would never win another All-Ireland title while anyone from that championship team remained alive.

Historians have never verified the story, but after losing 11 All-Ireland finals following its 1951 victory, the legend took on a life of its own.

The final surviving member of that championship team, Paddy Prendergast, died in 2021. Mayo reached another final just weeks before his death and lost again. Not until this summer, in the first championship final since Prendergast's passing, did the county finally break through.

Holding onto home from Daniel Island

For Irish families around Daniel Island – many with deep roots in County Mayo – it was the ending generations had waited to see.

Alanna Mairéad said Mayo has always felt like home.

Her mother was born and raised there, and Mairéad spent most of her childhood summers in County Mayo before settling in Charleston 10 years ago. Supporting Mayo football, she said, was simply part of growing up.

"The same as any American family would consider watching football or baseball a family pastime, watching Gaelic football has been the same for my family throughout the years."

She also grew up hearing about the curse.

"We knew all about it. We would not win again until that entire team had passed on."

Championship Day found her in Charleston surrounded by friends she'd converted into Mayo fans. She prepared a traditional Irish breakfast, wore her Mayo jersey, and kept holy water from Knock – one of Ireland's holiest pilgrimage sites – nearby.

"I was sick to my stomach until the very last point," she said.

By the end of the match, she was sitting on the floor with a rosary in one hand and her late mother's Mass card in the other.

"I cried and called my aunts and my cousins. I would have given anything to have been able to celebrate this with my mom.

"Ireland is a proud country," Mairéad said. "The people who live there are proud of where they come from... They are just Mayo men, born and raised there themselves playing with their friends hoping to bring something back to their people. It was incredible to watch it happen after such a long time."

An inheritance of hope: What 75 years can hold

For Clements Ferry resident Maureen Melody, whose grandparents emigrated from County Mayo in 1927, the victory reached across generations.

"Our roots are in County Mayo, and when I watch Mayo play, I feel connected to the places my family came from," she said. "Supporting Mayo is not just about whether they win; it is about identity, family, belonging, and hope."

Watching from home, Melody cried as the final whistle sounded – not only because Mayo had won, but because Captain Jack Coyne used his victory speech to recognize the millions of Mayo descendants living around the world.

"It was as though he was saying that distance does not make us any less a part of Mayo," she said.

The victory brought out thoughts of family members who never lived to see it.

"There I was, generations later and thousands of miles away, watching the final live in my own home," Melody said. "I felt deeply privileged to share in a moment they had waited for."

Finally, 'Sam' came home

In the days that followed, the Sam Maguire Cup traveled from town to town across County Mayo. Businesses closed early so employees could join the celebrations. Farmers left their fields. Families lined the streets to welcome home a team that had finally rewritten history.

"It has been electric over there," Mairéad said.

More than 3,500 miles away, that same joy reached Daniel Island.