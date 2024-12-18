End of an era

After nearly a decade of public service, Berkeley County Councilmember Josh Whitley announced earlier this year he will not seek re-election, concluding a tenure defined by leadership in infrastructure, economic development, and fiscal responsibility.

Representing District 2, which includes Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road, Whitley leaves behind a legacy of impactful projects, notably the completion of the Clements Ferry Road widening.

“Undoubtedly, the full completion of Clements Ferry Road stands out,” Whitley said. “When I was elected, it was the single issue that united voters because the project had stalled. To get Phase 1 done and then complete Phase 2 in half the time spent on Phase 1 was very satisfying. The improvement to our district’s quality of life is tangible and significant.”

He also played a role in securing $100 million of road improvements from EV battery-maker Redwood Materials, which agreed to set up its operations in Berkeley County with a $3.5 billion investment, making it the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

“It was a project that I am proud Council was bold enough to be willing to say no to unless we received significant road funding… I believe this is unprecedented in our state, and I’m very proud of what we accomplished.”

On Daniel Island, Whitley oversaw critical infrastructure improvements like a new helicopter pad on Daniel Island, an additional EMS unit, and the North Island Tract greenspace park. As finance chair, he helped the county’s fund balance grow from $17 million to $100 million, while also reducing the county’s millage rate from 45 mills to 41 mills, keeping Berkeley County’s tax rate the lowest in the state.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb praised Whitley’s commitment to the county as “second to none.”

“From his attendance record at county council meetings to his involvement with the community, Josh has been fully committed to exercising the duties of his office,” Cribb said. “His advocacy for infrastructure, such as the Clements Ferry Road widenings and the Seven Farms Drive roundabout, helped these projects finish ahead of schedule and under budget. His focus on ‘providing good government’ shaped every decision he made, and it’s been an honor to serve with him.”

According to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Whitley was also instrumental in advancing the Sheriff’s Office with new equipment, vehicles, and technology. “Josh has been very helpful in obtaining more deputies, getting raises for them, and securing funding for community action team deputies. We will surely miss him.”

For Whitley, the decision to step away was driven by a desire for personal renewal. “I believe 10 years is enough. I need to recharge.”

With Daniel Island resident Jarrod Brooks taking over the District 2 councilman seat in 2025, Whitley said, “I can already see the new energy from my successor, and that is very satisfying to me. We will be well-served by him.”

Though Whitley’s time on the council is coming to an end, he will remain engaged as chairman of the Courthouse Committee to complete Project Redwood.

“I plan to stay involved in economic and land-use issues,” he said. “I’m proud to leave the council with nine good friends still serving Berkeley County, and I’m excited to continue working with them on projects I care about.

“I grew up in this county and feel we are all very fortunate to live here. I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity over three terms to Berkeley County and I look forward to supporting those who continue to serve us.”