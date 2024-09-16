End-of-summer tax checkup can save you cash

While tax season is months away, the Internal Revenue Service encourages South Carolina taxpayers to consider using the end of the summer to make tax withholding or payment updates to avoid a potential surprise next year at tax time. And become aware of tax breaks you might be missing.

One such break could benefit South Carolina school teachers – deduction for classroom expenses in 2024 of $300.

This deduction allows educators to offset the cost of supplies, materials and other classroom essentials, providing some financial relief for those who spend their own money to improve their students' learning experience.

Under federal law, this $300 cap is unchanged from 2023, continuing the adjustment for inflation that began in 2022 when the limit was raised from $250.

Who qualifies for educator expense deductions?

This deduction is available for teachers, instructors, counselors, principals and aides who work at least 900 hours a school year in a school providing elementary or secondary education. Educators filing jointly can claim up to $600 if both spouses are eligible, but no more than $300 per person. Educators can claim this deduction even if they take the standard deduction, and both public and private school educators qualify.

What's deductible?

Educators can claim deductions for out-of-pocket expenses on classroom items like books, supplies, equipment (including computers and software) and COVID-19 safety measures such as masks, disinfectants and air purifiers. They may also deduct costs for professional development courses relevant to their teaching, though it could be more advantageous to use other educational tax benefits like the lifetime learning credit.

Expenses for homeschooling or nonathletic supplies for health or physical education are not eligible. The IRS recommends educators maintain detailed records, such as receipts and canceled checks, to substantiate their deductions.

Planning ahead for tax season

While most taxpayers get a refund after filing their taxes, many also find they unexpectedly owe taxes. This can be due to a life or job change for which they did not make the necessary tax adjustment during the year.

Those who should be especially careful are:

Gig economy workers.

Those with a “side hustle.”

Anyone earning income not subject to withholding.

These individuals should check the amount they pay, or the amount of tax they have withheld throughout the year, to bring the tax they pay closer to what is owed. The IRS has a special Tax Withholding Estimator that can help taxpayers align their tax withholding or tax payments with what they owe.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that tax planning done now can save time and frustration later. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

How refunds work

The federal tax system is pay-as-you-go. Taxpayers pay tax as they earn wages or receive income during the year. For many, taxes are withheld from their paycheck by their employer and then given over to the IRS on their behalf. Others, such as gig economy workers, make or should make quarterly estimated tax payments throughout the year to stay current. A refund normally results when too much is withheld or paid throughout the year.

Recent IRS statistics show that two-thirds of taxpayers received a refund so far in 2024. As of mid-May, nearly $270 billion in refunds went to taxpayers with the average refund just under $2,900.

Avoid an unexpected bill

On the other hand, many taxpayers end up with estimated tax penalties because they underpay throughout the year. The penalty amount varies but for some it can be several hundred dollars. Adjusting withholding on paychecks or the amount of estimated tax payments can help prevent penalties. This is especially important for self-employed people, including those in the gig economy, those with more than one job and those with major changes in their life, like a recent marriage or a new child.

If a withholding change is needed upon completion, taxpayers should adjust their withholding by submitting a new Form W-4 to their employer or pension provider. They can also adjust quarterly estimated tax payments as appropriate.

IRS also reminds people to use the Tax Withholding Estimator if there’s a major life change such as a:

New job or other paid work.

Major income change.

Marriage.

Childbirth or adoption.

New home purchase.

While the Tax Withholding Estimator works for most taxpayers, people with more complex tax situations should instead use the instructions in Publication 505, Tax Withholding and Estimated Tax. This includes taxpayers who owe Alternative Minimum Tax or certain other taxes, and people with long-term capital gains or qualified dividends.