Enjoy Mother’s Day weekend with the Concert in the Park!

Grab your chairs and picnic blankets – it’s almost time for the Annual Concert in the Park.

Springtime on Daniel Island beckons residents and locals to join the concert in the park, Saturday, May 11, 5-9 p.m., under the oaks in Smythe Park.

Brought to the town by the Daniel Island Community Fund, this year’s concert will kick off with Daniel Island’s own musical talents, The Honeybees, followed by local singer-songwriter Dylan Carter, known for his acoustic performances and appearance on “The Voice” in 2023.





Carter, who sings around Charleston almost every weekend, expressed his excitement to perform on Daniel Island.

“I am super excited about playing at Daniel Island’s Concert in the Park. My favorite thing about performing around Charleston is the people I perform for and get to meet,” he said. “I have a good crowd pushing me toward my dream, and I couldn’t be more grateful for them.”

Headlining the free concert is none other than Awendaw native and Grammy Award-winning artist, Charlton Singleton, accompanied by his sensational 10-piece Beehive Jazz Orchestra.

Singleton’s modern, up-tempo jazz music is sure to get toes tapping and hips swaying as attendees lay out or dance on the lawn.

What’s different this year

In previous years, the annual concert has been known to have a theme. This year, however, the event has a new focus in mind.

Lisa Avant, associate community manager of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, highlighted what will be different this year.

“This year, we are focusing on a sustainable waste program,” she said. “We are implementing a recycling program that includes separating aluminum cans for the benefit of the South Carolina Firefighters Burned

Children’s Fund. The cans will be turned in, and the money collected will be used to send burn victims to Camp ‘Can’ Do.”

Attendees are advised to bring reusable water bottles to fill at the Water Buffalo provided by Charleston Water System to support the sustainable waste program. Aluminum cups will also be provided at the event for those without reusable bottles.

Avant said the various family-friendly activities available this year, include a magician, a bubble entertainer, and the Daniel Island Lost Treasure Hunt by Outer Games, which is a cross between a scavenger hunt and a breakout room experience.

Don’t forget about the annual picnic competition hosted by the Daniel Island Community Fund. First- and second-place winners will receive a four-pack ticket package for a Charleston Stingrays hockey game.

This year’s stage features a new setup, allowing for more room on the back lawn along Pierce Street with ample space for dancing and shaded picnic areas. Families and friends are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the free event.

Shop ‘til you drop

The Mother’s Day Shopping Village returns with a wide variety of items from local vendors, including clothing from Harbour Bee Boutique, fresh flowers from Blume Designs, and jewelry from Beachy Keen. Other vendors will be selling oyster home decor, handmade soaps, and homemade dog treats.

Treats to eat

Hungry?

Feel free to bring your own picnic or choose from local food vendors like Nautical Bowls, Chi-Town Chow, Roti Rolls, and more.

Reflecting on the longstanding tradition of the Annual Concert in the Park, Avant said, “We take pride in our annual traditional events that residents have come to love and that they plan accordingly, inviting friends and family to join them for the fun, music, and activities year after year!”

To register for the Daniel Island Lost Treasure Hunt, visit outer.games/daniel-island-treasure. The event is $10 per group.