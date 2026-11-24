Weeks after losing a federal appeal to stall development of the Point Hope master-planned community in Cainhoy, an environmental group said its battle wages on.

"We have been actively working to continue to protect the Cainhoy Peninsula from harmful development for over 20 years," read an email sent by the South Carolina Conservation League to supporters on Nov. 10. "We are disappointed by this outcome, but this decision does not end our work."

Just two weeks earlier, the federal ruling upheld a wetlands permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing Point Hope to fill nearly 182 acres of wetlands for a development that will include 9,000 homes on more than 9,000 acres.

Despite the setback, the conservation league said it will now turn its focus to individual development phases in Point Hope that require state approvals.

"Before the developer can proceed with this project, they need to request several permits," the email continued, "including water, stormwater, and wastewater permits, from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services to construct on over 500 acres of land and fill more than 47 acres of jurisdictional wetlands."

The state's environmental services department will hear comments regarding Point Hope's latest stormwater permit application Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at Philip Simmons High School.

The department is seeking public input on the developers' request "to disturb 523 acres of land to facilitate a residential phase of development. This project includes the development of 982 single-family residences and 12 new wet detention ponds which collect, store, and release runoff from the proposed site."

The conservation league is now asking for community opposition in advance of the hearing.

"In early September, we asked you to submit a public comment to tell SCDES that we cannot afford to lose more wetlands on the Cainhoy Peninsula and that we must have public hearings for these permits," the email to supporters continued. "We need you to keep the pressure on DES to schedule those hearings, so we all have an opportunity to share our concerns about this project with them."

Leaders of Point Hope Partners have continued to defend the approved development, saying the project leaves 60% of the property undeveloped or preserved as green space.