Environmental groups fear 30-year-old plan could harmfully reshape Cainhoy

“There’s a lot that’s changed in this area in the last 30 years, and this doesn’t work with the current landscape.”

That’s the warning from environmental advocates who say a decades-old development agreement could reshape the Cainhoy Peninsula unless Charleston leaders step in.

Approved in 1996, the Cainhoy Planned Unit Development agreement between the City of Charleston and the property’s landowners allows for up to 18,000 residential units across the nearly 9,000-acre Cainhoy Peninsula, a largely undeveloped stretch of marsh, wetlands, and forest along the Wando River between Daniel Island and the Francis Marion National Forest.

Environmental groups say the decades-old plan – written long before today’s concerns about sea-level rise, flooding, and coastal resilience – could dramatically transform one of the region’s last remaining natural landscapes.

A CHANGE IN PLANS

Four organizations – the Southern Environmental Law Center, Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper, and South Carolina Wildlife Federation – are rallying residents through petitions urging Charleston leaders to revisit the agreement and apply modern development standards to the project.

“One of the last undeveloped tracts in Charleston is at risk of harmful development, where developers plan to fill almost 200 acres of wetlands and place tens of thousands of new residents in the floodplain,” the petition states.

Advocates argue the plan no longer reflects modern environmental realities along the rapidly developing Clements Ferry corridor.

“Our communities are flooding more and more now,” said Torrey Sanders, conservation programs manager for the Coastal Conservation League.

For decades, the Cainhoy Peninsula has been historically used for timber farming, hunting, and other low-impact activities. Today, advocates say the area provides critical wildlife habitat and natural flood protection through thousands of acres of wetlands and tidal creeks.

According to the petition, the wetlands alone store and filter an estimated 180 million gallons of floodwater, yet nearly 200 acres could be filled under the current development plan. Advocates also warn the peninsula’s waterways could see 700 to 900 private docks, which they say could impact marsh ecosystems and navigation.

Environmental groups say development could also affect the Jack Primus community, a historic African American settlement located near the peninsula.

“The Jack Primus community has been there since 1712. That is unbelievable for a historic African American community settlement to own land and to own land before the Emancipation,” Sanders said. “Then to own land for their family this long is truly remarkable.”

PROMOTING RESPONSIBLE GROWTH

City of Charleston officials say development in the area must still meet modern environmental and infrastructure standards despite the age of the agreement.

“As with any project, regardless of scale, the City works with the developer to promote responsible growth while also protecting the health, safety, and welfare of neighboring areas,” said Bay Sheehan, city communications coordinator.

“Development in the Cainhoy area is expected to bring important amenities and services to the region, including parks, trails, medical offices, housing, grocery stores, and, with that, additional fire, police, EMS, school, and recreational facilities to accommodate growth.”

Sheehan also noted that projects must comply with modern regulations.

“Development within the area must still comply with current federal, state, and city regulations, including modern stormwater management standards, floodplain requirements, and environmental permitting processes that are designed to address flooding, wetlands, and other environmental considerations.

“The Planned Unit Development also requires traffic studies to be updated regularly, and those studies evaluate impacts at full buildout to help guide long-term infrastructure planning,” Sheehan added.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT?

Some residents say they are already seeing environmental changes.

“After 20 years of fishing on the Wando River and now guiding out there, I have seen firsthand the health of the marshes decline,” said Andrew Crawford, a Clements Ferry resident.

He believes large-scale development on the peninsula could accelerate those impacts.

“The Cainhoy Peninsula is one of the last natural areas left in our area, and filling in the wetlands and building 700 to 900 docks won’t do anything but exacerbate the problems. Runoff, disturbance, erosion, are just a few things that come to mind that will disturb the fishery and wildlife even more.”

For others in the community, the concern is not about stopping growth entirely but ensuring the region can support it.

“What myself and many residents would like to see is slow growth to match the infrastructure of the area and grow accordingly,” said Wade Malloch, a Huger resident who has witnessed the area’s growth over the last two decades.

Malloch noted that while Daniel Island is expected to have about 7,400 homes, the Cainhoy agreement allows for far more development.

“In the next 10 years it is forecasted that an additional 45,000 more people will move to this area. Currently, the three towns have a population of 29,000 people. That would bring it to 74,000 residents,” he said.

TOWN HALL DISCUSSION

To encourage discussion about the future of the area, Malloch is organizing a Clements Ferry Community Town Hall scheduled for Monday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Philip Simmons Elementary School.

Residents and local leaders will discuss issues regarding growth, infrastructure, traffic, and wetlands along the Clements Ferry corridor. Confirmed attendees include State Senator Larry Grooms, State Representative Mark Smith, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley Councilmember Jarrod Brooks, Charleston City Councilmember Boyd Gregg, and state transportation representatives.

For Crawford, the debate ultimately comes down to protecting the natural resources that have long defined the area.