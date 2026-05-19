The ethics of AI in warfare

Since the beginning of time as we know it, the human species has been inventing things to eliminate the other. Over time, we eventually see the dawn of the human racecome closer and closer to devastation brought down by our own powers – coming from swords and cavalry to Peacekeeper I.C.B.M.s able to destroy another country from around the world.

Now, we enter a new era, where threats aren’t even fully controlled by the enemy and swarms of drones can take out targets in mere minutes. Artificial intelligence can think for itself, so does that mean we have no control over it? AI has its programmed ethics, but are its ethics under control near the heat of war?

When an entity possesses autonomy, exercising control becomes inherently challenging. A central ethical dilemma in deploying artificial intelligence in warfare revolves around ceding lethal decision-making to machines. As detailed in “AI and the Ethics of Killer Robots” by Rohan Neagle in the ACS Information Age website, granting autonomous weapons – often called “killer robots” – the authority to decide matters of life and death introduces profound moral quandaries regarding responsibility and accountability. If AI-powered systems act without direct human supervision, it becomes ambiguous who bears responsibility for mistakes or civilian casualties.

The article highlights how this ambiguity threatens to undermine international humanitarian law, as machines fundamentally lack the moral reasoning and empathy necessary to navigate the complex realities of combat. Further, the potential for AI to be hacked or to malfunction exacerbates these risks, possibly triggeringcatastrophic and unintended outcomes on the battlefield.