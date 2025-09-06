Exchange Club’s Field of Honor flags wave again

The annual sea of Old Glory waving in the wind down the River Landing Drive median will again honor the heroes of the Daniel Island community in 2025.

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island will host its Field of Honor display featuring 1,000-plus United States flags from June 14 to July 6.

Dedicated to heroes of the community, including veterans, active-duty military, first responders, teachers, and many other individual heroes, the display is also a fundraiser for important local support organizations — Fisher House Charleston, One80 Place, and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.

The community can support the efforts by sponsoring a flag for the display for $25.

The Exchange Club is celebrating the 10th year of the Daniel Island Field of Honor, which began in 2016 with just 250 American flags. Since then, the display has grown to 1,000 flags in recent years, and the group hopes to see that number grow for 2025.

Dozens of volunteers come together to create the display, including Scout Troop 519, Jr. AFROTC cadets from Philip Simmons High School, local sponsors, generous benefactors, and even active duty service members from Joint Base Charleston.

There is still time to dedicate a flag. While dedications are accepted up until July 4, the organizers encourage early participation by June 14, when the field is first raised. To

dedicate a flag, go online to HealingField.org .

In 2024, the Exchange Club raised over $40,000 to support local veterans’ groups through the Fields of Honor program.

The public is encouraged to visit the flag display and learn about the many heroes honored there.