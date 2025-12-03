Extra! Extra! She’s got the scoop!

If you’ve ever flipped through The Daniel Island News and smiled at the creative and sometimes unexpected answers in the Kids Say section, you know it’s a reader favorite.

Each week, the newspaper’s youngest staff member asks local kids a fun question related to the paper’s theme.

Now, there’s a new face behind the notepad.

Meet Rose Monahan, the newest Kids Say reporter.





Monahan, a fifth grader at Daniel Island School, is making her mark as the newest interviewer-in-chief. More than just a fun activity, the 10-year-old said it’s a chance to engage with her community.

“I thought it was an interesting opportunity to meet a lot more people around the island. It also helps me be more active,” she said.

For someone who loves writing and chatting with people, the job feels like a perfect fit. When she approaches her classmates or other local kids with weekly questions, Monahan said she already has a strong philosophy on what can put her interviewees at ease.

“I think some humor in questions is really good. It makes the answers more fun to read.”

Speaking of memorable answers, she has already collected a few gems.

“The interviews help me learn new things,” she said. “A recent answer in the March 6 edition (about what kids liked best in their bedroom) was that someone had a rainbow canopy in her room. I’d like that in my room!”

There’s a special thrill about seeing your name in the newspaper, and for Monahan, it’s a part-time gig that could lead to a glimpse of the future.

“I feel really proud of myself for my work. I’m excited to do more. I think when I’m older I would like to be one of those reporters on TV!”

Before Monahan took the reins, Kids Say was led by another young journalist – Harper Wiswall, a Daniel Island School student who held the role from October 2023 to February 2025.

Reflecting on her time as the Kids Say reporter, Wiswall said she felt like it was the right time to hand over the pen and pad.

“I thought it would be a fun experience to try new things! I had a good run at The Daniel Island News and stepped away to focus on other activities and give the opportunity to someone else.”

Wiswall’s favorite part? Interviewing younger kids.

“They had the cutest answers!” she said. One of her favorite questions was “What is one thing that makes you laugh?” because of the “ridiculous answers” she received.

With Monahan now leading the charge, Kids Say will continue to pick the minds of the younger generation. Whether she’s asking kids about their favorite teachers, dream vacations, or the weirdest thing they’ve ever eaten, count on her to bring out the best, and funniest, responses.

Keep an eye out for her Kids Say interviews each week, and who knows? You or your kids just might be the next ones featured.