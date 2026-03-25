Eyes on the ball

Before the first serve is struck and long after the final point is played, there’s a different kind of team powering the Credit One Charleston Open, one that doesn’t show up on the scoreboard but is everywhere at once.

They’re the "Blue Shirts,” the ball kids sprinting along the baseline, the ushers guiding fans to their seats, the quiet organizers making sure every moving piece lands exactly where it should.

For many of them, it’s not just a role; it’s an annual ritual.

“Volunteers are absolutely crucial to the success of the tournament,” said Jo Cooper, COCO volunteer coordinator. “They are truly the ‘face’ of the event and often referred to as the ‘Blue Shirts.’”

From the moment fans step onto the grounds, those blue shirts are often the first and most frequent point of contact. Even off duty volunteers rarely get a break from questions about match schedules, directions, or player sightings. It’s part of what makes the experience immersive: they’re not just helping run the tournament, they’reliving inside it.

This year, more than 350 volunteers will spread across 10 departments, from guest services to player services, from the media center to horticulture. Each role offers a slightly different lens into one of North America’s premier women’s tennis events.

Ask around, and you’ll hear the same thing: "Volunteers come back."

“Seeing the same familiar faces each year and catching up on each other’s lives truly feels like a family reunion,” Cooper said. “Working behind the scenes also gives volunteers a greater appreciation for the many details and moving parts involved in running a successful tournament.”

That sense of family is especially strong within the tournament’s largest volunteer group – the 235-member usher team led by Volunteer of the Year Susan Van Dongen.

“In 2009, I volunteered to be an usher and have never looked back,” Van Dongen said.

Her role now stretches far beyond tournament week. Recruiting, training, scheduling – it’s a year-round effort that culminates in nine fast-paced days each spring.

“As the usher department co-chair, the days start early, run long, and are crazy in a good way,” she said. “I support the usher team in numerous ways, making it a positive experience for them and for the fans.”

And sometimes, those behind-the-scenes roles lead to moments in the spotlight.

“In 2023, Jo Cooper asked if I’d be interested in doing the coin toss on Stadium Court for Jessica Pegula’s match,” Van Dongen said. “Ms. Pegula was kind and complimented me on the toss, which she won, of course. It was amazing to be on court with a top professional female tennis star!”

For others, the magic happens even closer to the action.

Ava Kusmider has spent 16 years as part of the ballcrew, starting when she was just nine years old. Now a leader within the group, she helps train the next generation for the fast-paced, high-pressure job.

“We have training two hours a week for usually five to seven weeks leading up to the tournament,” Kusmider said. “We do drills and practice understanding the main responsibilities that ballcrew have on the court.”

Those responsibilities come with a perspective few fans ever experience.

“Getting to see the game from on the court is like no other. The speed and athleticism in which these players compete is incredible,” she said. “You get to feel the energy of the match so much more intensely than if sitting in the stands.

“On Stadium Court before the players walk on, we get to see their pregame rituals or their interactions with each other if they are friends off the court,” Kusmider said. “Getting to hear their self-talk and being aware of their idiosyncrasies or superstitions is something most fans aren’t privy to.”

Sometimes, those interactions become unforgettable.

“One ballcrew year when I was a teen, one of my favorite tennis players at the time noticed that I had crewed almost every one of her matches, and she said, ‘You’re like my personal ball kid,’ which made my day,” she said.

And in 2023, Kusmider found herself at the center of a championship moment. “My favorite player of all time is Ons Jabeur, and I was lucky enough to be on court for her championship game, and actually caught the match winning ball too!”

“Being courtside watching tennis versus sitting on the couch takes it to a whole other world!” Van Dongen said. “It feels like you’re in a special place to be part of something so big and to be behind the scenes. Every year there is a strong desire to make it bigger and better for everyone, especially our community. We all work hard to make this happen.”