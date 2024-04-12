Fa-la-la Lowcountry

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Charleston is transforming into a winter wonderland.

From sipping cocoa at tree lightings to strolling Christmas parades, don’t miss these must-attend holiday events on Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, Mount Pleasant, and around the City of Charleston.

Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Events

Credit One Skate the Stadium

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 29, multiple sessions Thursdays-Sundays

Where: Credit One Stadium

What: Experience outdoor “ice” skating in a winter wonderland, featuring cozy firepits, festive decorations, and seasonal treats.

Tickets: $10 per person (45 minutes, includes skate rental). Purchase at creditonestadium.com/.





Holiday Movie Night

When: Dec. 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Smythe Park Lawn

What: Enjoy Disney’s “Prep and Landing 1 & 2” under the stars with a tree lighting, ornament and cookie decorating, relay races, face painting, food trucks and music! Bring blankets and chairs.

Tickets: Free

Holy City Messiah

When: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

What: Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah.”

Tickets: Child/student $25. Adults $50. Purchase at charlestonsymphony.org/event/dimessiah2024/.

Rockin’ Around the Village Green at Point Hope

When: Dec. 7, 3-6 p.m.

Where: 1049 Point Hope Parkway

What: Rock around the Christmas tree with live music, “snow showers,” and a lighted tree display. Food vendors are available and leashed dogs are welcome!

Tickets: Free

Holiday Market at Kingstide

When: Dec. 16, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Kingstide, Daniel Island Waterfront

What’s Happening: Shop local vendors for last-minute Christmas shopping and rent igloos for a cozy winter experience.

Tickets: Free entry; igloo rentals available onsite.

Holiday Hoopla at New Realm

When: Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: New Realm Brewing Co.

What: Indulge in an à la carte brunch, live music by DJ Earl, and a hot cocoa, Bloody Mary, and mimosa bar. Don’t miss the snow machine and an appearance from Santa.

Tickets: Free entry; food and drinks available for purchase. RSVP on eventbrite.com.

11th Annual DI Chanukah Celebration

When: Dec. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: DI Rec. Center, 160 Fairbanks Oak Drive

What: Celebrate Chanukah with a Menorah lighting, music, games, and traditional Chanukah treats.

Tickets: Free

Mount Pleasant Area Events

Holiday Market at Wild Dunes Resort

When: Dec. 5, 4–7 p.m.

Where: Wild Dunes Resort

What: Shop from local vendors offering handmade goods, unique jewelry, and artisanal products while listening to live music.

Tickets: Free

IOP Holiday Street Festival

When: Dec. 7, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Isle of Palms Front Beach area

What: Enjoy arts and crafts, food vendors, and Santa on the beach.

Tickets: Free

Lights & Love

When: Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

What: Celebrate the season with a special event promoting autism and neurodiversity awareness. Enjoy live entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, bounce house, arts and crafts, and a visit from Santa and “Frozen’s” Elsa!

Tickets: Free

Breakfast with Santa

When: Dec. 14-15, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Wild Dunes Resort

What: Have breakfast with Santa and get professional photos taken. Adults are welcome to enjoy a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

Tickets: $55 per adult, $35 per child. Reserve at destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes.

Mt. Pleasant Christmas light Parade

When: Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Coleman Boulevard

What: The 29th Annual Christmas Light Parade has everything from floats, music, and a firework show lighting up the street.

Tickets: Free

Charleston area events

9th Annual Light the Lake

When: Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Colonial Lake

What: Surround yourself with hundreds of luminaries and food trucks galore for this annual tradition by the City of Charleston and the Charleston Parks Conservancy. Mayor William Cogswell will light the tree in the center of the lake at 6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

28th Annual Christmas Made in the South

When: Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Exchange Park in Ladson

What: Find that special holiday gift at this fine arts and crafts celebration featuring handmade treasures and gourmet food.

Tickets: $9 for ages 13+, children 12 and under free. Purchase at exchangepark.org.

Downtown Charleston Holiday Parade

When: Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Where: Starts on Broad Street to Meeting Street and ends on Calhoun Street.

What: Join the high-energy parade of floats that feature musical ensembles and local organizations. Stay after for a tree lighting in Marion Square.

Tickets: Free

33rd Annual Reindeer Run

When: Dec. 14, race begins at 8 a.m., costume contest and awards at 9 a.m.

Where: 137 North Market St., downtown Charleston

What: Join a festive 5K run/walk benefiting MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital featuring a costume contest. Dogs are welcome.

Tickets: $40 per adult, $20 per child, $10 for dog. Register at reindeerrun.org/.

Holiday Parade of Boats

When: Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Charleston Harbor

What: View the display of lights and festive boats from the Cooper River to the Ashley River.

Tickets: Free for viewers

10th Annual Holy City Holiday Market

When: Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Around Holy City Brewing, Firefly Distillery, and The Station Park Circle

What: Explore Park Circle and shop over 250 small business vendors! Venues are family-friendly, filled with music, food trucks, and holiday-themed entertainment.

Tickets: Free

Chanukah in the Square

When: Dec. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Marion Square, downtown Charleston

What: Snack on hot latkes and donuts, light the giant Menorah, enjoy the live music and Chanukah novelty giveaways.

Tickets: Free

Life-size Gingerbread House

When: Through Dec. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: The Charleston Place

What: Explore a life-sized gingerbread house built with an array of sweets and lights. Hot chocolate for sale.

Tickets: Free

Tea With Santa

When: Select days in December

Where: Camellias, inside Hotel Bennett

What: Sip with Santa with holiday-inspired treats and champagne for adults.

Tickets: $95 per adult, $65 per child under 12. Reserve a spot at hotelbennett.com/activities/holiday-happenings/.

The Charleston Santa

When: Weekends in December, times vary

Where: The Best Friend Train Museum between the Downtown Charleston Visitor Center and the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

What: Get a photo with Santa and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys For Tots.

Tickets: Complimentary photo with Santa, additional photo packages available for purchase. Reserve your spot at thecharlestonsanta.com.

Santa at the Aquarium

When: Weekends in December, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: South Carolina Aquarium

What: Meet Santa, enjoy holiday-themed dive shows, and “feed the RAYndeer.” Kids can even drop off letters for Santa in the Aquarium’s North Pole mailbox and complete a scavenger hunt to receive a prize.

Tickets: General admission required; price varies. Purchase at scaquarium.org/holidays/.

Holiday Festival of Lights

When: Nightly through Dec. 31, 5:30–10 p.m.

Where: James Island County Park

What: Drive along the three-mile light show of approximately two million lights, explore family attractions, gift shops, and take photos with Santa. Attractions include a climbing wall, express train rides, sweets like hot cocoa, s’mores, funnel cake and more.

Tickets: Priced per vehicle varies. Purchase onsite or discounted tickets at ccprc.com-tickets.com.