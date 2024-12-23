Faith and Fashion

Faith White has been in business since she was 14 years old, adding flourish to the fashion of friends and family in 1950s Brooklyn, and later to brides and clergy around the world.

She learned how to sew at an early age and nourished her love of art and textiles at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

She gained notoriety designing outfits for fashion shows, matching dresses for social clubs, and costumes for parade participants. But White decided she wanted to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the oldest African American Greek organization, and for that she needed a bachelor’s degree.

“I wanted to pledge AKA because my sister was in it, and I always wanted to do what she did,” said White, 84, whose sorority membership opened doors throughout her career and whose sorority sisters still visit her at the Oaks on Daniel Island. “It was a good choice.”

After graduating from Brooklyn College with an art education degree, White started teaching at an elementary school while still managing her garment company. She eventually married and moved to New Rochelle to focus on her business, which had evolved to specialize in wedding gowns. But White hit a rough patch in 1985 after her marriage ended and she turned to her faith for guidance.

“I wrote a letter to God and made a list of what I needed, and the following week I met my husband, Henri, who was everything on that list,” said White. Henri White traveled the world first in the Air Force, and then as a corporate construction consultant before settling in the U.S. as a gemologist and jewelry designer. Henri’s business acumen and helpful nature inspired White to grow her business.

The couple married in 1986 and together founded Black Potentials Unlimited, a company that helped black entrepreneurs develop and showcase their products. Two years later, the Whites decided to flee the cold New York winters and move to Atlanta, where White had read about growing opportunities for black business owners.

But White said Atlantans didn’t want to pay New York prices for her wedding dresses, so she and Henri began a new business called Robes of Faith, creating custom designed vestments, bishop robes and clerical wear for churches.

“The styles I made were new,” said White, who used traditional African fabrics with a comfortable, flowing form cut from a single piece of cloth. “It was a completely new design.” And it was a hit. Robes of Faith became the official robe company for the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Whites’ garments were worn by bishops and ministers of other denominations around the world.

Despite her business success, White did not feel at home in Atlanta. She and Henri considered building a house in Hilton Head, but decided a gated community was not right for them. “I asked my husband who are we not going to let into our gated community?” said White. “We’re not those kinds of people.”

Then she read an article about Daniel Island.

“We drove here that night but there were no lights because there were no houses, only a few street lights coming off the parkway,” she remembered. “So we came back the next morning and that’s when we met Angela (Realtor Angela Drake with Daniel Island Real Estate), and she was very attentive and very welcoming. She set us up with a banker and a builder and we just jumped right in.”

The Whites built one of the first houses in the Etiwan Park neighborhood in 2001 and used the finished room over the garage to operate Robes of Faith. The couple quickly became involved in Daniel Island life and were active in Rotary and DINA, book clubs and the garden club, and hosted large dinner parties in their home. They had found the community they were searching for. But tragedy struck in 2006 when Henri was killed in a car accident on his way to a church conference.

Friends, neighbors and local business people mourned along with White, and the Daniel Island Rotary Club created the Henri L. White Memorial Scholarship fund in his memory. White continued her contributions to the community, including leadership of the Daniel Island Commemorative Park and the Daniel Island Speaker’s Series, and in 2015 was named Daniel Island Rotarian of the year.

The Whites did not have children, but White said she has an “adopted” daughter, Cheryl Swinton, of Mount Pleasant. “She adopted me one day at church. She wanted Henri and I to be her adopted parents because hers had passed, so we said OK.”

Swinton’s husband, William, is reverend of Ebenezer AME Church in Charleston.

“They have two beautiful sons who call me Nana,” White said.

White is popular at the Oaks, where she receives visits from Cheryl and her family, former neighbors, and her long-time sorority sisters. Her new friends in the senior living facility call her “fashionista,” and the sign on her door reads, “Faith is knowing that life can be unpredictable, but trusting that it will all work out for good.”