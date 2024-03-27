Family Fun through the Years

This year marks the 20th year The Daniel Island News is covering the Charleston Open.

There’s been a lot of changes over the years, especially with the tournament name, but one thing has always carried through: Family fun at the Charleston Open!





We did a deep dive into our photo archives, reviewing hundreds of photos. In the process, we fell down the rabbit hole of nostalgia, remembering many great moments capturing friends and families and players enjoying the Charleston Open as the Family Circle Cup, the Volvo Car Open and the Credit One Charleston Open.

We created this scrapbook page of photos to remember years past and to encourage the making of more memories in 2024.

In selecting the photos, we aimed to show the breadth of family fun at the Open. We couldn’t include every year due to space limits, and there were no photos from 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic or from 2021 when the tournament was held without fans, also due to the pandemic.

Take a stroll down memory lane, enjoy the nostalgia of the past, and make plans to attend the tournament in 2024.