Fan favorite dip for the big game day

Whether you’re a Seahawks or Patriots fan, or just in it for the crazy commercials or half-time show, a large number of us will be celebrating the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8. And no matter which side of the yardline you’re cheering from, we all know the true star of the game is the food.

From the pregame party to kickoff and the final whistle, game day hosts know savory snacks are the key to victory. Celebrate the big game this season with a simple yet tasty spin on a football staple with this 7-Layer Game Day Dip. Featuring layers of refried beans, mashed avocados and seasoned sour cream topped with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and black olives, you can tackle a winning spread in next to no time.

7-Layer Game Day Dip

Recipe adapted from Love & Lemons

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 12

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

¾ cup salsa

2 avocados

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

16 ounces sour cream

3 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tomato, diced

1 bunch scallions, chopped (optional)

1 can (2 1/4 ounces) sliced black olives, drained (optional)

Tortilla chips, for serving

In a medium bowl, stir refried beans and ½ cup salsa. In a separate medium bowl, mash avocados with remaining salsa. Add bell peppers and lime juice; stir to combine. In a third medium bowl, stir sour cream and taco seasoning.

To assemble, spread the refried bean mixture on the bottom of the baking dish. Spread avocado mixture evenly on top then spread sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese then top with diced tomatoes.

Top dish with scallions and black olives, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.

