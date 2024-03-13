Fan investors chip in to fund aspiring young golfers

For young golfers who are not backed by wealthy parents, private clubs, or big investors, making it to the pros may be a long shot.

But Daniel Island resident and golf lover Donnie Dotson is helping to jump-start the careers of aspiring athletes and level the playing field.

Dotson is a former Marine, CIA operative, and Goldman Sachs financial advisor who founded Carry: Athlete Investing Inc. to provide up-and-coming professional golfers with the funding and support they need to chase their dreams.

“The name Carry is a nod to investing in golf terms, but it’s really born out of this idea that I don’t believe in the concept of a self-made person,” said Dotson.

“If you’ve had any kind of success in life, somewhere along the line another person has had a role in getting you there. Whether it be a parent, teacher, or faith leader – at some point we’re all going to need others to help carry us toward our goal.”

Dotson joined the Marine Corps after high school and was able to continue his education at the University of South Florida with help from the GI Bill. After college, he resumed work for the government as a CIA operations officer in the Middle East. He went on to earn his MBA from Duke and worked as a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs before joining Sportradar, an international corporation that collects and analyzes sports data.

“I love sports and always wanted to work in the field,” said Dotson. “Sportradar was the first time I came to appreciate how teams, leagues and individual athletes make money and fund their careers.”

He discovered many talented golfers left the links without realizing their full potential because they did not have the money to stay in the game. In 2021, Dotson left Sportradar to create Carry with the goal of helping these players access the capital they need to compete early in their careers.

Between 2022 and 2023, Carry secured more than $750,000 in funding for 18 pro golfers from 350 individual “fan investors.”

By financially backing these players early, fan investors may receive a percentage of the athletes’ future earnings if the golfer is successful, and may even receive yearly “dividends” depending on the length of financial support the player receives.

Supporters also enjoy unique access to the players, golf retreats and exclusive events to rally for each golfer, regardless of the outcome.

“We give players resources – not just funding, but a community of people cheering them on – win, lose or draw,” said Dotson.

Carry’s inaugural class of players include Chandler Blanchet, 2023 PGA Tour LatinoAmerica Player of the Year, Kristen Gillman and Kaitlin Milligan, who each earned LPGA Tour cards for 2024, and Tyler Collet who earned two PGA Tour starts for 2024.

This year Carry plans to bring on 30 to 40 more players and shift its focus from individual investors to corporate sponsors, giving businesses the opportunity to reap the public relations, social media, and brand-building benefits of backing a diverse group of undervalued and highly marketable golfers.

“Part of why I’m so passionate about Carry is, like most people, I love underdog stories,” said Dotson, who believes a person’s starting financial situation should not impact their opportunity for success. “If it wasn’t for the GI Bill, I couldn’t have gone to college, and I’ve had people in my life go out of their way to bring out the best in me.”

That includes his wife, Anne, and two young children, Wyatt and Isabelle (Izzy), who moved to Daniel Island in 2022. The Dotsons have lived all over the world and feel lucky to have settled in a place where their children can walk to school and join in the many community events like the Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament, which Izzy won in 2023, and Wyatt won in 2022.

“Our kids are growing up in paradise,” he said. “What more do you want as parents than to see your kids happy and healthy surrounded by all the beauty that comes with living on Daniel Island. We have one giant backyard that is the entire community, where else can you find that?”