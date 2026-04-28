A fast rise

The flour still clung to his hands when the results came in – half a world away from Clements Ferry Road, under the bright lights of the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, and then just days later, at the World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy.

For Pizza A Modo Mio owner Michael Pitera, the moment wasn’t just about rankings. It was about proving that a brand-new local shop could compete with the best in the world.

“It’s honestly surreal,” Pitera said. “We just opened the doors on Clements Ferry, and to already be representing Charleston on an international stage means everything.”

Just two months after opening, Pitera first made waves in Las Vegas, earning third place for best cheese pizza in the Southeast region. That same pie – simple, balanced, and precise – is what he serves daily.

“That pizza is actually the same cheese pizza we serve in all our stores,” he said. “It’s about balance, high-quality ingredients, proper fermentation, and execution. We use top-tier cheese, great tomatoes, and focus on technique. Nothing overcomplicated, just doing the basics at a high level.”

Las Vegas gave him confidence. Parma tested everything.

“This is the largest international pizza competition. Not a food show or trade show – straight competition,” Pitera said.

At the World Pizza Championship, he competed against more than 500 pizza makers from 55 countries, many of whom train year-round for the event.

“This competition is truly the best of the best in the world,” he said. “Competing against over 500 competitors from 55 countries pushes you to a level you didn’t even know you had. Every detail matters – dough, timing, technique, ingredients. There’s no room for error.”

Despite the pressure, Pitera delivered strong results across multiple categories, including 29th out of 115 in Pizza Pala and 48th out of 354 in Pizza Classica.

On the national level, he placed first in the U.S. for Pizza Pala, second for Classica, and fourth for Pan pizza.

“I’m most proud of the consistency,” he said. “It’s one thing to do well in one category, but to compete across multiple styles and still place shows versatility and preparation.”

The competition itself was relentless. Days began early and stretched well past midnight.

“We were up around 6 a.m., competing during the day, then prepping until late at night, sometimes 1 a.m. It was nonstop,” he said. “Some categories you only have 12-20 minutes from start to finish, with judges watching your every move.”

Even sourcing ingredients became part of the challenge, and the inspiration.

“It was incredible,” Pitera said. “We were going to local markets, working with fresh products, meats, cheeses – you name it. It’s a completely different experience than in the U.S. Everything is so fresh and regional. You really have to adapt and build your pizza around what’s available.”

That immersion pushed him creatively.

“I must have changed my pizzas 10 times because my head was spinning with all the fish items I was walking by,” he added.

Through it all, Pitera said having his wife by his side made a lasting impact, calling her his “rock, my biggest cheerleader, and my support system.” He also credits pizza mentors Vitangelo Recchia and Rico Lunardi for helping shape both his craft and his business.

Now back in Charleston, Pitera says the experience will show up directly on the menu.

“You’re going to see more creativity, more technique, and more inspiration from what I learned in Italy,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re staying true to who we are – great pizza done right.”

For Pitera, the difference between good and great comes down to attention to detail.

“Anyone can make a good pizza, but a world-class pizza comes down to consistency, technique, and understanding your ingredients.”

And after proving himself on one of the world’s biggest stages, he’s bringing more than medals home; he’s bringing momentum.