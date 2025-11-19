Feast without the frenzy

The scent of butter, sage, and roasted turkey fills the air – a sure sign Thanksgiving is near.

But while many home cooks are juggling grocery runs and oven timers, private chef Anna Choiniere, owner of Raising Rose Kitchen, has one mission this holiday season: to help hosts trade chaos for calm and savor every delicious moment.

“Thanksgiving should feel like a celebration, not a cooking marathon,” Choiniere said. “Don’t try to do it all on the same day. Prep vegetables, bake pies, and set the table ahead of time. You’ll actually enjoy it more when you spread out the work.”

That practical, nurturing approach defines both her business and her cooking style. Based on Daniel Island, Raising Rose Kitchen offers private chef services across the Charleston area, crafting restaurant-quality meals for intimate dinners, festive gatherings, and elegant events.

“Daniel Island is where my career as a private chef really took off, and I’m proud to call it my business home,” she said. “I love creating magical moments for clients and taking the stress out of entertaining.”

This Thanksgiving, Choiniere is sharing her best tips for wowing guests without losing your sanity, or burning the bird.

JUICY AND GOLDEN EVERY TIME

If there’s one dish that can make or break Thanksgiving, it’s the turkey, and Choiniere has seen it all.

“Overcooking is the most common mistake,” she said. “Don’t rely on that built-in turkey timer. Use a meat thermometer with multiple probes to check different areas. Remember, the turkey keeps cooking as it rests, so pull it slightly under temperature for juicy, perfectly done meat.”

Her own method is meticulous but manageable. “I brine my turkey for 48 hours, then leave it uncovered in the fridge for another 24 to dry out the skin,” she said. “During roasting, I cover it with butter-soaked cheesecloth to lock in moisture and help it brown evenly.”

SIDES WITH A TWIST

For sides, Choiniere believes in honoring tradition while adding subtle flair. “Stuffing and cranberry sauce are absolute must-haves,” she said.

“I love a creative twist – think brown butter and toasted nuts in your green beans, a creamy parmesan or roasted garlic mash for the potatoes, or a squash and sage casserole. These little upgrades make the classics feel fresh and memorable without straying too far from tradition.”

She also swears by one unexpected enhancer: a splash of alcohol. “Cognac in the gravy, apple brandy in the stuffing, or even white wine in the roasting pan adds depth without being overpowering,” she said. “And I never skip a crunchy element – toasted nuts, cracker crumbs, or breadcrumbs. That texture takes a dish from great to unforgettable.”

PLAN AHEAD FOR PACE

As a professional chef, Choiniere knows that organization is the real secret ingredient.

“Many classic dishes can be made ahead without sacrificing flavor. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and casseroles can all be prepped the day before. Then reheat them gently while the turkey rests. A little planning keeps everything fresh and stress-free.”

EFFORTLESS PRESENTATION

Choiniere believes presentation is all about highlighting the natural beauty of what’s already on the plate. “Let the ingredients and the dish speak for themselves. A pop of color from a simple garnish or neatly fanning out slices of that gorgeous turkey can make a plate feel elevated without being complicated.”

SIP, SAVOR, CELEBRATE

No Thanksgiving is complete without something to toast. “I’m an apple girl all the way,” Choiniere said. “My favorite drink is apple cider sangria – fresh, festive, and full of fall flavor.”

When it comes to dessert, she stays loyal to apples, too. “Try baked stuffed apples instead of the usual crisp,” she suggested. “They’re impressive, full of flavor, and still cozy and approachable.”

COOKING WITH HEART

For Choiniere, food is more than taste: it’s connection. “I’ve always loved feeding people, which is different from just loving to cook,” she said. “It’s about creating moments that bring joy and togetherness. Food has this incredible way of bringing people together, parking conversation, and creating memories. Being part of that process – helping others make meaningful memories – is what makes this work so rewarding.”