Feast your eyes on Daniel Island, Clements Ferry’s newest dining spots

It’s no secret that the Daniel Island and Clements Ferry restaurant scene has been booming lately.

In just the past month, the corridor welcomed four new eateries, including a burger joint and a coffee chain – both just a golf cart or quick drive away.

Restaurants now open:

Konnichiwa - 2490 Clements Ferry Road

Konnichiwa, a Japanese chain with locations across South Carolina, recently opened on Clements Ferry Road, taking over the former Hardee’s. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of Japanese dishes, from sushi and steak to ramen and bento boxes.

Dekari Su, a staff member, said the chain decided to open a second location in Charleston.

“Daniel Island has been developing rapidly, attracting families, professionals, and newcomers from all over, and our owner saw a real opportunity to introduce something fresh and unique to the local food scene,” Su said. “Our owner wanted to share our bold, clean flavors and his artistry and tradition with this community and provide a dining option that celebrates both authentic Japanese techniques and a modern, approachable twist.”

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy dine-in or carryout options. Su said the restaurant has already received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“Many of our guests have told us they were craving more variety in the area, and we’re thrilled to have filled that gap with our modern take on Japanese cuisine. What’s been particularly rewarding is how quickly we’ve built a loyal customer base. Whether it’s a busy weeknight dinner or a weekend celebration, we’ve seen people return time and again, and it’s been amazing to witness the growth of this sense of community around the restaurant.”

Dunkin’ Donuts - 838 Foundation St.

The new Dunkin’ in Point Hope has quickly become a favorite for nearby residents, with the American coffee and donut chain offering its famous brews and pastries.

Opening day featured giveaways including offering the first 100 customers free coffee for a year, with people lining up the night before, according to the chain’s operator, Coastal Franchising LLC.

The new store is the operator’s 19th Dunkin’ location in the Charleston area. The Point Hope Dunkin’ is open daily with various hours.

Heavy’s Barburger - 891 Island Park Drive

Located in the former Laura Alberts Tasteful Options space, Heavy’s Barburger serves up a menu full of comfort food, including chicken wings, chili dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and smashburgers. Don’t forget about their iconic “Heavy’s sauce.”

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with a vintage sound system and community-style seating, the new Daniel Island space mirrors the restaurant’s downtown location on Morrison Drive.

Catrina’s Tacos and Tequila - 834 Foundation St.

Catrina’s Tacos and Tequila is now serving up sizzling tacos and fresh margaritas at Point Hope.

The restaurant’s menu is a mix of traditional recipes and creative takes, including fajitas, steak plates, and enchiladas. The Mexican eatery is owned by Yesenia Leon, who also owns VIVA Tacos and Tequila on Daniel Island.

“Our chefs blend authentic recipes passed down through generations with fresh, creative touches, resulting in a menu that is both familiar and exciting,” the restaurant’s website says. “Each dish is a celebration of Mexican heritage.”

Catrina’s is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can dine in or order takeout.

Restaurants still to come:

Buck’s Deli and Market - 866 Island Park Drive

A gourmet market offering locally sourced, organic, and allergen-friendly foods, Buck’s Deli and Market will include made-to-order sandwiches, homemade soups, farm-fresh produce, and specialty grocery items. Open for breakfast and lunch, the market will also offer daily prepared dinner options.

Owner Gail Buck said the idea of a deli came from the lack of local options for breakfast and lunch. “We thought a deli and market concept, something we’re accustomed to in the northeast, could meet a lot of needs here on Daniel Island.”

The family-owned business is currently undergoing inspections and plans to open sometime this month.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to accelerate the process, especially with Publix closing,” Buck said. “We know everyone is anxious for us to open and we appreciate their patience. We have put our hearts and souls into this and are so excited to open the doors!”

Jeff’s Bagel Run - 1721 Clements Ferry Road

Slated to open in early 2025, Jeff’s Bagel Run will offer freshly baked bagels, spreads, and craft coffee. The bakery will feature 15 bagel flavors and 15 spreads, from roasted jalapeno to brown sugar cinnamon.

“Our motto is bake fresh, bring joy, build community,” said Catriona Harris, the company’s vice president of marketing. “We should be opening in the early second quarter of this year. We are just excited to join this friendly community – we can’t wait to be part of it!”

Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe - 832 Foundation St.

Locally known as a go-to ice cream and sandwich shop, Ye Ole Fashioned will soon offer burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and 32 flavors of ice cream in Point Hope.

The Cainhoy-area restaurant will follow the chain’s old-fashioned diner look and traditional menu, along with a covered patio for family outings.

“Our vision is to serve the new growing community with a family-friendly spot to grab lunch, dinner and ice cream,” said owner Cole Spradling.

“I plan on being involved with the local schools and sports teams, to be a spot for students to come and grab a bite to eat with friends, study and do homework.”

Food will be available for dine-in or carry-out, and it will not include a drive-thru. The store anticipates opening before March.

Firehouse Subs - 838 Foundation St.

A popular sub chain, Firehouse Subs will soon open next to the new Dunkin’ Donuts in Point Hope. Known for its specialty hot subs like meatball and build-your-own options, the store is set to open before March and will offer both dine-in and online ordering for pickup.

16 Handles - 650 Hopewell Drive

This self-serve frozen yogurt shop will offer a menu of 16 soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and a variety of frozen novelties including cakes, cookie dough, and take-home pints. The store will cater to dairy, vegan, and gluten-free diets. According to Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp and Associates, 16 Handles is expected to open in May.

Wings Co. - 186B Seven Farms Drive

Myrtle Beach-based Wings Co. is set to open its seventh location right next to Ali Baba Deli and Catering on Daniel Island, which is known for its signature chicken wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings.

A representative told the “What Now Charleston” media group that the new eatery will be franchisee-owned and is scheduled for a grand opening on Feb. 7.