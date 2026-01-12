Home / News / Feedback needed on housing and community development needs

Feedback needed on housing and community development needs

Mon, 01/12/2026 - 1:05pm admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

Berkeley County is developing its 2026-2030 Consolidation Plan to assess affordable housing and community development needs and is looking for residents’ input on what should be priorities.

The Consolidated Plan is a strategic plan that identifies goals to be accomplished through the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program. The Plan sets goals and strategies to be achieved over a five-year period, including analysis of housing and community development needs and a list of federal funding priorities for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

Residents are encouraged to submit their feedback through an online community survey

For more information, contact Berkeley County Grants Specialist Shonda Williams at Shonda.Williams@berkeleycountysc.gov.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here