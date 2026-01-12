Feedback needed on housing and community development needs

Berkeley County is developing its 2026-2030 Consolidation Plan to assess affordable housing and community development needs and is looking for residents’ input on what should be priorities.

The Consolidated Plan is a strategic plan that identifies goals to be accomplished through the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program. The Plan sets goals and strategies to be achieved over a five-year period, including analysis of housing and community development needs and a list of federal funding priorities for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

Residents are encouraged to submit their feedback through an online community survey.

For more information, contact Berkeley County Grants Specialist Shonda Williams at Shonda.Williams@berkeleycountysc.gov.