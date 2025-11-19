Feeding hearts and homes

The scent of pumpkin pie and roasted turkey might fill most kitchens this month, but for some families, a full holiday table is far from guaranteed.

That’s where the Daniel Island Community Foundation steps in. Every November, this local foundation channels that spirit into action with its annual Thanksgiving Drive, rallying neighbors to give thanks by giving back.

Through Nov. 25, Daniel Island residents are invited to drop off nonperishable food, hygiene products, baby supplies, and cleaning items at the Daniel Island Property Owners' Association office at 130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1C, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All items will benefit three local nonprofits: the Lowcountry Food Bank, East Cooper Community Outreach, or ECCO, and the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project – organizations that work year-round to fight hunger and restore dignity across the Lowcountry.

Their goal is to collect over 500 pounds of donated goods by year’s end. “As we kicked off the Thanksgiving Drive, we were just 176 pounds away from reaching our goal!” said Danielle Stix, community outreach coordinator for the DICF.

“The 500-pound target was set after realizing we had never formally tracked the impact of this campaign before. With so many community members contributing, we wanted a tangible way to measure our collective effort.”

BLESSING BOX BEGINNINGS

The annual drive began in 2019, when residents approached Stix asking for help keeping the blessing box on St. Thomas Island Drive stocked.



“They explained that while many island residents regularly contribute to this and other nearby boxes, the high demand often left them empty,” she said. “This was my first introduction to the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project. It turned out to be a perfect fit for the Daniel Island Community Foundation, which was created to support nonprofit initiatives that our residents and businesses care deeply about.”

As the effort grew, so did its reach.

“Initially, the blessing boxes were our sole beneficiary,” Stix said. “However, I noticed that when I went out to restock them, they were often already filled by other generous donors. Recognizing that the overall need in our community remains high, we expanded our efforts to also support ECCO and the Lowcountry Food Bank.”

THE NEED IS GROWING

According to Feeding America, more than 678,000 South Carolinians, including 197,000 children, faced hunger in 2024. Local organizations see the effects firsthand, especially around the holidays.

“We are tremendously grateful for the DICF’s Thanksgiving Food Drive,” said Stephanie Kelley, executive director at ECCO. “The donations collected will do a lot to help ensure our neighbors who are facing food insecurity will be able to have a traditional meal this holiday. For families who often have to make difficult decisions or do without, the Thanksgiving meal supplies provide them with a sense of relief.”

Kelley said ECCO anticipates helping more than 700 local families this Thanksgiving.

“In late October, we were getting concerned about being able to meet the typical increase in demand for food plus the increased needs that would come from the disruption in SNAP benefits,” she said.

“Our shelves were getting bare after three consecutive months of more food going out than donations coming in. So we put out a call for help, and our amazing community, including our neighbors on Daniel Island, has responded generously.”

BRIGHTEN SOMEONE'S DAY

The Lowcountry Food Bank also relies on community drives like this to sustain its mission. “We want to express heartfelt thanks to the Daniel Island Community Fund for their generous support of this year’s Thanksgiving drive benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank,” said Brenda Shaw, the organization’s chief development officer.

“In a time when so many Lowcountry families are feeling the strain of rising costs and uncertainty, this annual drive helps ensure that our neighbors can gather around the table and share a meal with dignity and hope, especially when it matters most.”

For Stix, that’s what this season is all about: “The holiday season can be challenging for many, and we hope to be a small support that helps make it a little easier,” she said.