Feeling ‘SAD’?

Although Charleston is known for its sunshine and sweet tea, winter’s shorter days and overcast skies can cast a shadow even on the Lowcountry’s charm.

For some, the seasonal shift triggers a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, a type of depression tied to changes in daylight, typically occurring during fall and winter when daylight hours are shorter and weather is a bit cooler.

December, observed as Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, is a time to shed light on the 5% of adults in the United States who experience SAD, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Symptoms mirror those of general depression, including persistent sadness, fatigue, loss of interest in activities, changes in sleep and appetite, social withdrawal, and low energy. Unlike general depression, SAD occurs in a predictable seasonal pattern, typically during the fall and winter, and lasts for at least two consecutive years.

Dr. Bryan Tolliver, an associate professor and attending physician in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at MUSC, explains that the reduced sunlight during fall and winter months can disrupt the body’s internal clock.

“Though many people tend to associate seasonal depression with cold weather, it is actually the decreased light exposure that plays a central role,” Dr. Tolliver noted. “The core contributor to SAD is the dysregulation of circadian rhythms, which adjust to changes in day length over the course of the year.”

Even in milder climates like Charleston, Dr. Tolliver said, “The effects of shorter days and less sunlight are still significant, though the change is less pronounced than in far northern latitudes. On Dec. 22, we experienced the shortest day of the year, which can contribute to mood disturbances in those predisposed to SAD.”

The holidays can also bring added stress, making it difficult to differentiate between seasonal depression and “holiday blues.”

“A period of letdown after the holidays is common, but SAD tends to last longer, includes more severe symptoms, and recurs each year,” Dr. Tolliver said. “It also resolves when the season changes, unlike the temporary stress some people feel during or after the holidays.”

Fortunately, there are effective treatments for SAD, including light therapy, counseling, and medication. Dr. Tolliver pointed out that light therapy, which involves exposure to bright, full-spectrum light, has shown the most evidence for effectiveness.

“Typically, this involves sitting in front of a light box for 30 to 60 minutes each morning. For medications, antidepressants like bupropion have the strongest evidence for treating SAD,” he said.

Making changes to daily routines can also help manage symptoms. Dr. Tolliver recommends incorporating a daily dose of vitamin D and increasing exposure to natural light. “Even 20 to 30 minutes of sun exposure can make a difference,” he said. “Physical activity and social activity, though challenging during a depressive episode, are also crucial for managing depression.”

As mental health awareness continues to grow, the hope is that more people will recognize the signs of SAD and seek help.

“Stigma often arises from a lack of understanding of mental health conditions,” Dr. Tolliver explained. “By raising awareness of the prevalence and treatability of SAD, we can help those suffering from depression feel less resistance to acknowledging their condition and seeking treatment.”