Feeling good and staying healthy begins on your plate

In a world flooded with TikTok diet hacks and ever-changing food trends, it’s no wonder people are feeling a bit, well, hangry and confused.

“People are overwhelmed and confused with all the nutrition information they come across on social media,” said Kathryn Adel, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of FitWave Nutrition on Daniel Island.

Adel said many of her clients are facing the same challenges: “Planning and prepping balanced nutritious meals and snacks, sweet cravings, and mindful eating.”

So if you’ve ever stared into the fridge at 7 p.m., wondering how potato chips became your dinner (again), you’re not alone.

GUT HEALTH, LONGEVITY ARE IN

Adel has noticed a shift in what people care about most: “Definitely, gut health and longevity.” While high-protein and anti-inflammatory diets are trending in 2025, she doesn’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach.

“I don’t recommend any diets,” she said. “Personalizing nutrition is extremely important, and a registered dietitian can help with that.”

Translation: Your friend’s juice cleanse might not be your ticket to feeling great. Your body deserves a plan tailored to you.

NUTRITION AFFECTS EVERYTHING – SERIOUSLY

Feeling sluggish, foggy, or stressed? Food plays a major role.

“There is countless research about how nutrition affects various factors and health conditions,” Adel said.

For example:

• Antioxidant-rich foods reduce inflammation and protect brain cells.

• Omega-3s help with brain health.

• Magnesium can regulate cortisol and support sleep, anxiety, and hormone balance.

• Fermented foods improve immunity by boosting gut health.

But the real magic isn’t one superfood – it’s your overall eating pattern.

“A diet high in added sugar, refined grains, red meat, and processed foods can raise estrogen levels and promote insulin resistance,” she said.

On the flip side, a diet rich in colorful, plant-based whole foods supports hormone balance, gut health, and long-term wellness.

WHAT ARE WE MISSING?

“Some of the most common (nutrients people lack) include fiber – 93% of Americans are fiber-deficient – omega-3, and magnesium,” Adel said, adding that fiber intake also helps with inflammation, digestion, and even mood.

Adel’s “no stress” advice for anyone looking to eat better is to focus on whole foods and limit ultra-processed ones. That includes eating varieties of fruits and/or vegetables at every meal. “Ideally, more than 30 different types per week,” she said.

And contrary to popular belief, Adel said you can improve your nutrition without going full-on strict mode. “Strict diets are not sustainable and are not effective in the long term.”

She also cautions those taking medications like Ozempic for weight loss to not skip the basics. “It is important to also work on improving lifestyle habits, like diet and exercise, when taking weight loss drugs to limit muscle mass loss and nutrient deficiencies and to avoid regaining weight in the long term.”

The biggest myth, Adel says, is that nutrition needs to be complicated.

“Keep it simple. Try reducing processed foods. Seeking help from a registered dietitian would be a good start.”