Fighting for a cure

When Joannah Sampson says she fights for the cure, she’s not just speaking for herself.

She’s fighting for her husband, her neighbors, and countless others who know the same fear.

That’s why, for the second year in a row, the two-time cancer survivor is turning the senior living community, Overture Daniel Island, into a hub of fundraising and awareness all October long.

Sampson knows the battle firsthand.

“It was always my intent when I was sick to give back once I was better,” she said. “Together we are stronger. Giving back not only helps others to heal but also helps to heal you.”

Not too long ago, she spent her days tethered to IV lines and clinging to hope. This October, the Overture resident will spend her time differently, spearheading her second annual fundraiser to support MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Partnering with Overture’s lifestyle coordinator Pam Pepper, Sampson said this year’s theme of events is all about wellness.

“At Overture, we have several activities that highlight physical wellness, but we wanted to expand that umbrella,” Sampson said. “This October, Overture and community residents will be able to join together to engage in social settings to learn, relax, and rejoice with one another as we celebrate wellness in its many forms.”

The lineup is packed: cocktail parties, lunch-and-learns on cancer research and financial well-being, a pajama party movie night, musical bingo, a sunset sound bath, and an off-campus fundraiser at Baskin-Robbins.

The North Charleston Fire Department’s pink fire truck will also make an appearance, and the festivities close with a “Day of Celebrating Wellness” on Oct. 30, featuring local businesses, food vendors, raffles, and community fun.

Last year, the Overture team raised over $6,000, with every dollar going directly to cancer research through LOWVELO, the annual cancer fundraising cycling event, and the Hollings Cancer Center.

This year, Sampson has set her sights higher: $18,000.

“That’s more than double what we did last year, but we’re hoping that we can partner with some of our bigger corporate businesses here on Daniel Island to reach our goal,” she said.

Sampson has seen the fight against cancer up close. She has battled kidney cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. She also volunteers at the Hollings Infusion Center and contributes to survivor programming through the Hollings’ Survivorship and Cancer Outcomes Research Initiative, or SCOR.

Now, she also fights for her husband, who has B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and stage 3 melanoma. “My purpose has now become our purpose,” she said.

But she isn’t alone in her mission.

Co-organizer Pam Pepper lost her sister to breast cancer last year, and many Overture residents and staff have also been touched by the disease.

“Our community does so much for each other,” Sampson said. “It warms my heart and makes me so incredibly proud to say that I live on Daniel Island amongst some of the most lovely people.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but at Overture, the cause stretches far beyond pink ribbons. For Sampson, it’s about fighting for cures, lifting up survivors, and building community.

OCTOBER EVENTS SCHEDULE

All events are open to the public and will be held at Overture Daniel Island, located at 7700 Farr Street on Daniel Island. Funds raised will go directly to LOWVELO, the annual cycling event that raises funds for the Hollings Cancer Center to support lifesaving cancer research. Register for events at Overture’s website under the Events tab.

● Lunch and learn with Pinnacle Life. Boost your wellness! Sat., Oct. 9, 12 p.m.

● Sound bath by the pool. Relax to crystal bowls, gongs, and chimes. Bring a mat, blanket, and pillow. Sun., Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m.

● Lowvelo bike ride with Chris Winn. Ride around the island or do gentle workouts in the gym/Namaste Room. Breakfast served. Monday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.

● Lunch and learn with Dr. Ben Toll. Hear the latest from Hollings Cancer Center. Tues., Oct. 14, noon.

● Interactive Nutrition with Dr. Janet Carter. Make healthy snacks and appetizers. Thur., Oct. 16, noon.

● Blood drive and Pink Firetruck photos. Donate blood, then take photos for a small fee. Fri., Oct. 17, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

● Lunch and learn: Let’s Get Moving! Tips to stay active at any age. Tues., Oct. 21, noon.

● Poodle Skirts and Prosecco Music Bingo. Bring $5 and your best ’50s outfit! Fri., Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.

● Baskin-Robbins fundraiser. $5 for a small cup of your favorite flavor. No sign-up needed. Sat., Oct. 25, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

● Lunch and learn with Daniel Island Wealth Management. Protect yourself from scams. Tues., Oct. 28, noon.

● Day of celebrating wellness! Food trucks, trunk-or-treating, local businesses, and 50/50 raffle winner announced. Thur., Oct. 30, TBD.

● Oktoberfest: Bubbles and Brews Before the Boos. Soap-making class ($5 donation) and Prost! Fri., Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.