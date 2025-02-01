Find your fit

Prioritizing fitness is known as one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, but gyms can often feel intimidating and finding a welcoming community can be half the battle.

Fortunately, Daniel Island and Clements Ferry offer a variety of resident-led workout groups that make staying active approachable, inclusive, and what some would call, fun.

F3: Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith

F3 is a free, peer-led workout group specifically for men with two local chapters: F3 The Grove and F3 Kings Cross. These outdoor bootcamp-style workouts take place year-round, rain or shine.

“Think running, burpees, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups,” said Chris Anderson, a member of F3 The Grove. “Each workout is different because it’s created by the guy leading that day.”

F3 The Grove meets at Governor’s Park on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:15 a.m., and Saturdays, 6:30-7:30 a.m. F3 Kings Cross gathers at Kings Cross Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m.

“Workouts are calisthenics-based, peer-led, and outside,” Anderson said. “The best thing about F3 is that it’s consistent and accessible to anyone. We’ve had over 20 new guys join in the past four months.”

Peter Nemeth, part of F3 Kings Cross, highlighted the organization’s global reach and local impact. “There are about 4,000 F3 locations across the globe… Guys join because of the workouts. They stay because of the amazing friendships they make.”

Fellowship extends beyond workouts, with events like happy hours, boat days, and kids’ activities held quarterly.

“Fitness, friendships, faith, and family – F3 has been a game changer,” Anderson said.

Anderson encourages men of all fitness levels to join. “My advice is to make the leap. Any guy coming to F3 will absolutely not regret it. They will be welcomed and encouraged by an awesome group of men.”

Find more information by joining the F3 The Grove or F3 Kings Cross Facebook pages.

Charleston Athletes

For a more intimate workout experience, Charleston Athletes, led by Nelliefield resident Zack Uher, offers group sessions in his garage gym. What began as friends working out together has grown into a robust community.

“We realized that we made each other better through consistency and intensity. The results followed quickly,” Uher said.

The group meets Monday through Friday in Uher’s garage, focusing on various workouts like heavy lifting, cardio, and circuits.

“From a physical sense, we’ve seen people lose over 50 pounds in a year, to others achieving their first pull-up, to others just getting back to feeling strong and confident,” Uher said.

Beyond fitness, Uher said the sense of community of his neighborhood fitness group is the best part. “It keeps it more laid back. Having a group of welcoming, encouraging people to help you through more than just the workout is phenomenal. Fitness is a lifelong pursuit that needs to be sustainable.”

Join through the Charleston Athletes Facebook group. Sessions are $15 each, with new semi-personal training options available for couples.

Daniel Island Runners

For those who prefer to lace up their running shoes, Daniel Island Runners provides a supportive space for runners of all levels. Meeting Sundays at 7 a.m. at Guggenheim Terrace, the group explores the scenic trails of Daniel Island while tracking progress on the STRAVA app and raising funds through Charity Miles.

For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page at Daniel Island Runners or at strava.com/clubs/DIRUNS.