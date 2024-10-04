Finding inspiration in unexpected places: The Tree Notebook

If you strolled along the trails of Daniel Island’s waterfront in February, you may have noticed a small notebook tucked neatly into a tree hollow.

From afar, it may have appeared to be a piece of trash stuck in a tree, but inside was the potential for connection, inspiration, and community.





At least that was my goal when I stuffed it into that tree hole.

That’s right, it was me who planted the 3x4-inch journal in a tree outside of the Daniel’s Landing condos.

Amid the beauty of the island’s major trail, my goal was for passersby to take a moment to stop, read the notebook’s intent, and reflect.

On the first page, it read, “Take a second and write down today’s thoughts, let go of something you’ve been holding in, or share advice about life.”

When I embarrassingly stuffed these empty pages and a purple pen into the hole of a tree, I didn’t have a sure feeling it would reach anyone.

Despite the many families and joggers who roam the trail on a daily basis, there was a high chance it would either get overlooked or someone might throw it away.

So, I left it alone.

I didn’t visit the trail or the hole in the tree.

One night, in between commercials for The Bachelor, I scrolled upon a Facebook post and saw it: my notebook.

My tree notebook, weathered down by rain that, of course, ensued right after I put it there, was filled with notes in purple ink.

During my next visit to the trail a month after planting the notebook, I saw for myself what islanders had scribbled in the pages.

“Take a moment to breathe and appreciate the beauty that surrounds you,” one note read.

“To the person who left this here, you made my day brighter!” another wrote.

As I read what others had left behind, I smiled at the nuggets of wisdom and scribbles of human experience.

Each message shared snippets of inspiration drawn from the nature around them, with a few feeling safe enough to unload the burdens of their day.

Right there in the middle of a trail, in this random tree hole, was a form of communication that didn’t need any likes, shares, or reposts – just the raw, handwritten word bound by the hope of brightening someone’s day.

What started out as a niche TikTok trend turned out to impact a few islanders by uplifting their spirits.

Although the notebook has disappeared from the tree – whether from the elements or the tree police – I’m happy if it made one person smile.