Fine Art Show to showcase professionals, creative artwork by Daniel Island students

The Daniel Island Recreation Center will be transformed into an eye-catching art gallery on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Daniel Island Fine Art Show features local artists exhibiting their original work and some impressive paintings by Daniel Island School art students.

The event will be presented by Daniel Island residents Diana Roller and Lindy Morgan.

“This is our fourth year hosting this event,” Roller said. “We are excited to introduce some new artists to the show. Last year was a success, and we are hoping to build on that.”

Roller added, “Artists will be on hand to discuss their art. The event is very important to us; we think Daniel Island needs an opportunity to showcase local artists. Many of our artists are not in local galleries, and this event provides an opportunity to display and sell their work.”

Assisting with organizing the event are local artists Rebecca Croft, who is known for impressionist-style landscapes; Melissa Borland, who specializes in abstract landscapes and florals; and Becky O’Toole, from The Pink Frame, who designs colorful coastal and golf course art.

Roller, who is also a popular local artist, will be featuring oils and her work with oyster shells and still life.

This year, the Fine Art Show will benefit the art program at DIS.

“Last year, it was Bishop England; this year it is DIS. We asked our artists to donate a piece of their work,” Morgan said. “We’ll display the art, collect donations to benefit the school, and hold a drawing for the donated art.”

All proceeds from the drawings will go to the school’s program and will benefit students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Art teacher Lauren Rice says the opportunity will not only provide the school with the budget to buy necessary supplies but will also provide young artists with valuable experiences to enhance their skills.

“This experience can inspire them to pursue their passion for art further and open doors to potential career paths in the creative industry,” she said. “Overall, it will contribute positively to their personal and artistic development.”

Eleven-year-old McKenna is excited to display her work. She says art has been a passion of hers since she was in pre-kindergarten.

“I became interested in art starting in preschool when we did an art project every day, and that continued into kindergarten. This is what sparked my interest in art, and I still love to make art. It is very much my passion, along with playing pickleball. I hope to continue both, even as an adult.”

The budding artist said she is thankful for her middle school art teacher, Mrs. Rice, who helped with her contribution: a painting of an X-ray velociraptor.

For more information, check out the Daniel Island Art Show on Facebook and Instagram.