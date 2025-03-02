Fire damages Brady Street home on Daniel Island

A fire damaged a single-family home on Brady Street in the Etiwan Park neighborhood on Daniel Island on Friday night, Jan. 31.

According to a statement by the Charleston Fire Department, the home’s occupants reported a fire at their property at 11:30 p.m.

Charleston police arrived and assisted the family with evacuating the home. Firefighters arrived three minutes after being dispatched to find fire venting from the chimney and spreading into the attic and second floor of the two-story home, according to CFD.

“Crews initiated search operations to verify everyone evacuated, attacked the fire in the attic and on the second floor, and vented the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly made entry to search the home and locate the fire, extinguishing the fire within 20 minutes after their arrival,” CFD said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

According to CFD, the occupants had used the fireplace in the living room that evening. Smoke alarms on the second floor activated, alerting them to the incident, and they called 911 and started the evacuation process.

Investigators confirmed the fire originated within the enclosure surrounding the fireplace.

Berkeley County EMS evaluated a Charleston police officer who was released on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal’s Office responded to review the incident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the displaced family. For more information: gofund.me/c89d57c2.