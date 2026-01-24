Home / News / Fire destroys detached garage on DI

Fire destroys detached garage on DI

Sat, 01/24/2026 - 2:21pm admin
By: 
PATRICK VILLEGAS

A fire destroyed a detached garage at 965 Etiwan Park Street on Daniel Island Saturday afternoon as Charleston city fire crews closed off a section of the street to put out the flames.

Sirens were heard around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, as City of Charleston fire trucks and emergency vehicles surrounded the block circling Etiwan Park, Blakeway, and Schooner streets, just a few hundred yards from Bishop England High School and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church.

There were no reports of injuries. 

A small gathering of residents watched across the street as firefighters doused the garage. No word as of yet on what may have started the fire. 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here