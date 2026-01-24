Fire destroys detached garage on DI

A fire destroyed a detached garage at 965 Etiwan Park Street on Daniel Island Saturday afternoon as Charleston city fire crews closed off a section of the street to put out the flames.

Sirens were heard around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, as City of Charleston fire trucks and emergency vehicles surrounded the block circling Etiwan Park, Blakeway, and Schooner streets, just a few hundred yards from Bishop England High School and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church.

There were no reports of injuries.

A small gathering of residents watched across the street as firefighters doused the garage. No word as of yet on what may have started the fire.