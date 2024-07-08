Firearm discharged in home, road rage under investigation

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, July 16-31.

FlimFlam

On July 15, a business owner on Brady Street reported that she had been a victim of flimflam. She attempted to purchase supplements online from a wellness company offering manufacturing and private labeling services. As instructed, the complainant sent electronic payments on three separate days in February and May using Zelle and Apple Cash, totaling approximately $5,800. The victim has not received the products purchased and communication with the company has become sparse. Central detectives are following up on the case.

Weapons Law Violation

A firearm was discharged on Island Club Drive on July 19. A person was inside his residence attempting to remove a firearm from a holster when he dropped the weapon. When he tried to catch it, his finger entered the trigger guard, and shot the gun. A single bullet hole was observed in a bedroom wall that exited an opposite wall shared with another townhome at the complex. The tenant in the neighboring residence was not home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Intimidation

On July 27 on I-526 at the Wando River Bridge, a victim was traveling west and changed lanes at the peak of the bridge. He noted that the driver of a white SUV was behind him, throwing his hands up in the air while driving. The driver rolled down his window and began pointing at the complaint’s vehicle as if to indicate to pull over. The victim exited onto Daniel Island and the driver followed him. While at the traffic light at Island Park and Seven Farms, the driver stopped in the lane to his right. He exited his vehicle and began to bang on the victim’s truck and screamed obscenities and made threats through the window. When the light changed, the victim drove down Seven Farms and the driver got back into the vehicle and followed. The victim saw the mobile CPD command post parked and pulled over. The white SUV continued driving. Team 5 checked cameras and identified the vehicle. By checking the license plate captured on the camera, police were able to locate the owner of the vehicle. The case is pending.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting incident at Ace Hardware on Clements Crest Lane was reported on July 19. Employees witnessed a male customer picking up a roll of Romex electrical wire, valued at $280, and walking out of the business without paying. The suspect entered the passenger side of a black pickup truck and left the property with an unknown driver. The vehicle was missing its front grill. Team 5 is working on obtaining video footage and putting out a BOLO, Be On The Lookout.

Animal Service Response

A dog was observed on a balcony on Robert Daniel Drive an for extended period of time without food, water, or shelter from the heat. Animal control issued a citation to the owner on July 25.

Disorderly Conduct

On July 20, officers were called to Ithecaw Creek Street regarding unknown individuals knocking on doors and setting fireworks off around the neighborhood. Officers located the subjects and after a short pursuit on foot, they were detained. The suspects were charged with disorderly conduct.