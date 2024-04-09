Fires at two local apartment complexes displace multiple families

Firefighters responded to two fires in apartment complexes in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy sections of the city over a four-day period between August 24-27.

SPRINKLERS CONTAIN A LATE-NIGHT DI APARTMENT FIRE

According to the Charleston Fire Department, a fire in a Daniel Island apartment building on the night of Aug. 24 was swiftly contained, thanks to the building’s sprinkler system.

The CFD received an automatic fire alarm at 11:40 p.m. from the three-story complex at 305 Seven Farms Drive. Emergency personnel were on the scene within five minutes of the dispatch, where they found smoke in the building’s hallway.

North Charleston and Mount Pleasant fire departments also responded.

Firefighters entered the building to investigate the source of the smoke. They soon identified a fire in a third-floor apartment. The building’s sprinkler system had already controlled the blaze to the room where it started.

The fire department conducted evacuations of the affected units, extinguished the remaining flames, checked for any fire spread, and controlled the water flow from the sprinklers. The CFD said the efficiency of the sprinkler system prevented the fire from causing extensive damage or spreading beyond the apartment of origin.

Although the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, initial suspicions point to an electrical issue within the apartment.

During the incident, 40 apartment units were evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents. The damage was largely confined to the apartment where the fire originated, with six additional units suffering water damage due to the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported, and the affected tenants were able to return to their apartments once the situation was under control, except for those in the fire and water-damaged units.

The American Red Cross is assisting four displaced individuals, including three adults and one child. The remaining displaced tenants found accommodation with family or friends, minimizing the need for additional support.

“The fire sprinkler system contained the fire, reducing the life hazard, and preventing significant loss to the property until firefighters arrived to finish mitigating the incident,” Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said.

The immediate response of the local fire departments and the effectiveness of the sprinkler system played a crucial role in managing the fire and preventing a more severe disaster, CFD said.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.

APARTMENT KITCHEN FIRE IN CAINHOY CONTROLLED BY SPRINKLER

Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments were dispatched to an automatic fire alarm in the 300 block of Newbrook Drive, in the Cainhoy area of the city, just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Emergency personnel arrived 13 minutes after they were dispatched to the three-story apartment building.Crews searched the building and located a possible fire in a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters forced the door and discovered smoke in the unit and an extinguished kitchen fire. A rapid search of the unit discovered a dog in the apartment, which firefighters quickly brought to safety.

According to the CFD, the fire originated on the stovetop after combustible items stored on the stove surface were ignited. The fire was contained to the kitchen area by a single fire sprinkler.

Five units were affected by water from the incident. The CFD said they anticipate three adults will be displaced. No injuries were reported.

“We continue to experience a significant number of fire losses in the kitchen area. Residents need to stay in the kitchen when cooking, verify cooking devices are turned off before leaving the kitchen, and never store combustible items on top of the stove,” Julazadeh said.