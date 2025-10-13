Fmr. Wall Street Journal letters editor next speaker series guest

The Daniel Island Speakers Series continues in November with a unique look at the inner workings of the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section.

Timothy Lemmer, the person who oversaw the Letters to the Editor section for more than 10 years, will share his insights and give attendees a peek behind the curtain of the editorial page.

Lemmer was on the front line of deciding among thousands of submissions, what got published in one of the world’s most influential and highly regarded newspapers.

Opinions are very controversial, facts and truth must matter, it must be balanced and fair, and you must curate what gets published in a way that informs and is well worth the reader’s time.

Lemmer will give his presentation on Nov. 12, 7-8 p.m. at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive. Light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available 6:30-7 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required due to space limitations. Go online to register.