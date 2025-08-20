Forever young? The Gen Z obsession with stopping time

If you’ve wandered into a Sephora cosmetics store lately, you may have spotted them: tweens with shopping baskets full of $80 serums, retinol creams, and luxury face masks, chattering about “anti-aging routines” like seasoned beauty editors.

Some are barely old enough to stay home alone, yet they’re already strategizing how to keep wrinkles at bay.

It’s not just makeup play anymore – it’s an arms race against time. On TikTok, the #age filter distorts young faces into sagging, wrinkled versions of themselves, racking up millions of views.

The message? Aging is a threat to be fought early and aggressively. That fear has crossed from screen to skin, with people as young as 18, and sometimes younger, getting “baby botox.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox among 20- to 29-year-olds has jumped 28% since 2010. Dr. Rachel Hill of Daniel Island Dermatology said she’s seeing the shift up close.

“We continue to see young adults in their 20s interested in Botox and other anti-aging treatments,” Hill said. “More surprisingly, we are seeing increasing numbers of teens and even preteens as young as 10 who already follow elaborate beauty regimens consisting of multiple creams and serums marketed as anti-aging.”

Hill points to social media and the way parents and society normalize the trend as a major driver. But she warns that much of it is wasteful, if not harmful.

“Use of cosmetic products in the teens and 20s does not in any way prevent skin aging, other than those blocking sun damage,” she said. “Many costly products do little more than feel and smell pleasant.”

And while “preventative” Botox can help in certain cases, Hill recommends extreme caution for anyone under 30.

“A little bit can go a long way,” she said. “I prefer a natural, refreshed appearance and avoid the overdone look.”

The obsession comes at a cost – not only financially but medically. Hill says she’s treated young patients for allergic rashes and acne triggered by the very creams and serums marketed to “save” their skin.

Her advice for a healthy, youthful complexion? Keep it simple: mild cleanser, sunscreen, and sun-safe habits.

Despite this, the anti-aging market is booming. Globally, it’s expected to grow from $52 billion in 2024 to more than $80 billion by 2030, according to marketer Grand View Research, which believes the demand is fueled by consumer awareness, celebrity influence, and a never-ending feed of airbrushed perfection.

Some locals say the cultural fixation misses the point entirely. Daniel Island resident Marisa Gomez, who worked in the beauty industry for a decade, believes the narrative needs a rewrite.

“We’ve been taught to fear age, but aging means we’ve lived,” Gomez said. “Laugh lines mean you laughed. Silver hair means you’ve seen things and survived. I think that’s beautiful and worth celebrating.”

Psychologists suggest the pandemic amplified death and aging anxiety, leading to a stronger urge to control the process. But ironically, one of the most effective anti-aging tools – exercise – costs nothing and comes without a warning label.

Still, the cultural pull toward youth is strong. In much of the Western world, older faces remain underrepresented in media, while younger ones dominate the spotlight. Experts like Hill hope that changes, starting with a more balanced message.

“Regular use of sunscreen and excellent sun-protective behaviors are by far the most effective way to maintain youthful, healthy skin,” she said. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Until then, the fight against fine lines will likely start younger and younger, though maybe the real rebellion is letting them come at all.