FORGED: A tribute to Philip Simmons

For decades, the rhythmic sound of hammer striking iron echoed from a small workshop on Charleston’s Eastside, where Philip Simmons forged the gates and ironwork that would come to define the city’s historic landscape.

On March 6, just blocks away, that legacy was honored through FORGED, a multi-artist exhibition curated by Charleston artist Arun Drummond at Drummond Studio Gallery.

The exhibition brought together more than 15 artists commissioned to create original works inspired by Simmons – the master blacksmith whose hand-forged gates, balconies, and window grilles can be found throughout Charleston and beyond.

“It’s an honor to present this group exhibition just a couple of blocks from Mr. Philip Simmons’ home and historic workshop,” Drummond said at the opening. “To operate my studio in such close proximity to a true Eastside legend is something I do not take lightly.”

HONORING A CHARLESTON LEGEND

Born in 1912 on Daniel Island, Simmons grew up surrounded by agriculture and fishing before moving to Charleston as a child. Fascinated by the ornate ironwork he passed on his walks to school, he began visiting local blacksmith shops, eventually apprenticing under a craftsman at the foot of Calhoun Street.

By 1938, Simmons had moved into ornamental ironwork, crafting more than 500 decorative pieces during his career – from gates and fences to balconies and window grilles. His work became a defining feature of Charleston’s historic architecture.

His craftsmanship earned national recognition, including the prestigious National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, the nation’s highest honor for traditional artists.

Even after his death in 2009 at age 97, Simmons’ legacy remains deeply woven into the city’s cultural identity, and particularly near Daniel Island, where three schools bear his name.

For Drummond, honoring Simmons through art wasn’t just natural; it was necessary. His work, rooted in Gullah traditions, Southern history, and contemporary Black culture, made the tribute a continuation of the stories he’s always sought to tell.

“Philip Simmons represents a level of dedication to craft that artists really respect,” he said. “He was born on Daniel Island and later spent most of his life working on Charleston’s Eastside, shaping iron by hand and helping define the look of the city through his gates and ironwork and artistry.”

ARTISTS’ INTERPRETATION

Drummond originally commissioned 15 artists to create portraits of Simmons, but the concept quickly expanded.

“The artists began to ask if they could create work that honored him without using his likeness, and the results were amazing,” Drummond said.

The finished exhibition featured a wide range of interpretations. Some artists painted Simmons’ famous iron gates. Others focused on the buildings connected to his life, including St. John’s Reformed Episcopal Church, where Simmons worshipped. Others depicted the tools of his craft – hammers, chalk lines, and worn coveralls.

Works spanned multiple mediums, including oil and acrylic paintings, photography, encaustic wax, and mixed media. Two pieces in particular stood out.

Artist Steve Cefalo’s portrait, "Lightwork," depicted Simmons illuminated by the glow of the forge fire used to shape his ironwork. Another piece, "Mr. Simmons" by artist Hanna Leach, took a different approach.

“Hanna Leach’s ‘Mr. Simmons’ is what some would describe as an anti-portrait,” Drummond said. “It features life-size images of his hat, glasses, coveralls, hammer and the chalk used to make marks while he’s creating. According to the artist, removing his physical image makes his presence even stronger.”

COLLABORATERS ALSO HONORED

Alongside the newly commissioned pieces, the exhibition included works by artists who collaborated with Simmons during his lifetime.

Works by renowned painter Jonathan Green, fiber artist Arianne King Comer, and photographer Jack Alterman were displayed alongside an original ironwork window grill created by Simmons himself.

“It was important to include those three artists so that we don’t forget the creators that chose to collaborate with Simmons while he was still living,” Drummond said. “These works laid the foundation for the artists of FORGED to continue telling his story.”

Drummond also contributed an installation of his own, drawing from materials he discovered on the Simmons property.

“I created an installation made up of iron gate remnants unearthed in Simmons' yard during a community cleanup of the property, using sweet grass roses intended to honor Simmons by giving him his flowers,” he said.

FORGING CONNECTIONS

The opening night drew a packed crowd, from Black artists continuing Simmons’ legacy to families who’ve grown up under the shadow of his iconic gates.

“The opening was overwhelmingly successful,” Drummond said. “On an evening with so many other huge events happening in Charleston like the Art Walk and the Food and Wine Festival, we still managed to have a packed house. People from all walks of life, young and old, came together to honor Mr Simmons.”

Among those in attendance were Simmons’ granddaughter, Monique Gilliam-Avery, and Rossi Colter, longtime project administrator for the Philip Simmons Foundation. “They each spoke and shared stories about Mr. Simmons that created a moment felt by all,” Drummond said.

To further connect visitors with the exhibition’s theme, Drummond created an interactive element inviting visitors to reflect on their own journeys.

“I inspired gallery attendees to write down what they were forging in their own lives,” he said. “It encouraged self-reflection and the desire to make the community better.”

For Drummond, telling Simmons’ story is about more than art history; it's about preserving the cultural roots of Charleston itself.

“Stories like his matter because they remind people where Charleston’s culture actually comes from,” he said. “Simmons was not only a master blacksmith, but also a man rooted in community, tradition, and hard work. When we keep telling stories like his, we honor that legacy and help the next generation understand the value of skill, heritage, and the neighborhoods that shaped the city as we know it today.”