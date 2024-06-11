Forging a second chance

The idea that everyone deserves a second chance is at the heart of a nonprofit organization in Berkeley County and beyond, with an emphasis on reintegrating veterans into the workforce.

Founded by Colin and Debbie Slaven, Second Chance Jobs Center provides veterans, displaced workers, and nonviolent offenders with career opportunities through mentorship, online training, and job placement.

Initially founded to support formerly incarcerated individuals, the nonprofit began in 2018, when Colin was just four years removed from an 18-month sentence in federal prison. He had taken a plea deal for financial crimes.

“During my incarceration, I asked God, ‘What is my purpose in life?’” Colin remembered. “I knew I was in this situation for a reason, and it was my calling to make a difference.”

He went on to develop a business plan that would support those who, like him, needed a second chance.

In 2016, Slaven met Debbie, now his wife and SCJC’s executive director, who encouraged him to bring the business plan to life. By 2018, SCJC had become a licensed training provider in South Carolina, serving the formerly incarcerated, veterans, and anyone in need of a fresh start.

SCJC’s veteran-focused programs address distinct challenges faced by those transitioning back to civilian life, including housing, mental health, and employment barriers.

“Many of the veterans we work with are either transitioning from a military career or are homeless. There are a lot of moving parts, and every veteran has their own challenges,” Colin explained, noting the difficulty veterans have finding stable housing, careers, work-appropriate attire, transportation, and food.

Debbie Slaven highlighted SCJC’s approach to helping veterans regain stability and build lasting careers. “We work with each veteran to understand their career goals, potential barriers, and physical and mental health.”

Once a veteran connects with SCJC, they complete online training and a “Winning Edge” course to build job skills like communication and teamwork. They are then matched with employers or “earn while you learn” programs, often using prior certifications and military experience to secure high-paying jobs.

The nonprofit measures its success by its 92% retention rate and the support it has provided to approximately 250 veterans since 2018, many of whom have entered fields like electrical work, HVAC, and plumbing.

“We’ve helped get vets into six-figure positions, creating a generational change for these individuals and their families,” Debbie said. “Many veterans did not have a vehicle when they started our programs and now have their own, fully paid-for vehicles. We’ve also connected some with our partner agencies to recover from foreclosure and eviction to being in a stable housing situation.”

Local partnerships have been crucial to SCJC’s success. The Cainhoy Peninsula Rotary Club partnered with SCJC last year, linking the organization with area employers who value hiring veterans. SCJC’s employer partnerships include Neal Brothers, Berkeley Heating and Air, and Boeing.

John Stanford, former president of the Cainhoy Peninsula Rotary Club, emphasized the importance of collaborating with local nonprofits that help veterans get back on their feet.

“As a veteran myself, it gives me a great feeling to give back and support those who give so much for our country and deserve a hand up when needed.”

Colin said he is grateful for supporters like the Rotary Club, local partnerships like Tri-County Veterans Support Network, and employer partners.

Committed to a long-term approach, the Slavens support veterans for up to 18 months and stay connected even after they transition into the workforce.

“Every veteran is a person to us, not just a number,” Colin said. “Our motto to our veterans is ‘get up, dress up, show up, and never ever give up.’”

With Veterans Day coming up, Debbie emphasized the need for community support.

“As we remember our veterans’ service and sacrifice, it’s important to remember that the transition from military careers to civilian careers is not always easy. We are here to help with that transition.”

To be part of a veteran’s “comeback story,” SCJC welcomes new employer partnerships, volunteers, and donations. Contributions cover essential services including housing, transportation, and job training.

To learn more, visit Secondchancejobs.org or contact Debbie Slaven at debbie@secondchancejobs.org