Former Islander restaurant space still vacant with ‘no plans for site’

When The Islander restaurant at 160 Fairchild St. on Daniel Island closed its doors in 2017, a small sign placed on the door indicated the owners would “reconceptualize” the space and reopen in 2018.

More than six years later, the building remains vacant with no immediate plans for a new tenant.

The site first served as the home of the popular Queen Anne’s Revenge, a pirate-themed restaurant complete with loads of swashbuckling memorabilia. The eatery opened in 2000 and closed in 2013.

A year later, under new ownership, The Islander took its place, touting a new coastal casual décor designed to celebrate island living.

The bar was moved outside to an expanded patio, allowing for both outside and inside service with an alfresco feel. The venue also featured live music on the patio, including steel drum bands with a distinctive tropical vibe.

In 2015, the restaurant received a “Diners’ Choice” award from Open Table, an online reservation platform. A sticker announcing the award remains on the front door today.

According to Berkeley County property records, the site is owned by Daniel Island Ventures II, LLC. The address listed for the company is 17 Lockwood Drive, Suite 400, Charleston, which matches the address of Bennett Hospitality, founded by Mike Bennett. Holy City Hospitality, another one of Bennett’s companies, was the operating entity behind The Islander.

Just three years after opening its doors, the restaurant closed – with plans to replace it with another concept. But that, it seems, isn’t happening anytime soon.

“There are no current plans for the site,” stated Leigh Smalley, director of corporate projects for Bennett Hospitality, in an email to The Daniel Island News.

Smalley also noted the company plans to hold the property indefinitely, with no plans for leasing it in the near future.

The other restaurants in the Holy City Hospitality group include Coast Bar & Grill, 39 Rue de Jean, the Victor Social Club, Victor’s Seafood & Steak, Virginia’s on King, and Vincent Chicco’s.