From Fortnite to Fortune: How kids are turning gaming skills into income

In today's digital age, children are finding new avenues to earn money by turning to consoles and computers. With platforms like Twitch and YouTube offering monetization and gaming tournaments becoming increasingly popular, kids as young as 13 are carving out lucrative careers in the gaming industry, according to a Geektime article.

One local prodigy, 16-year-old Michael Garelli, has found financial success playing Fortnite through wagers and tournaments. The Mount Pleasant resident competes nearly every day, all from the comfort of his bedroom gaming chair.

A gamer since the age of three, Garelli began playing more competitively during the height of quarantine, when he spent up to 12 hours a day on the popular game. After an online friend asked him to play in a 2v2 match with a $25 prize, he realized he could make money from his hobby.

“I was skeptical at first and thought it might be a scam or something, but then I realized, no, this isn’t a scam, and I can actually make bank from this.”

Garelli said he has been ranked as a “Tier 1 player,” making him a top tier player in his region who consistently makes the finals in tournaments. “I’ve been in first place out of like, 100,000 players in a tournament before. I made $1,000 from that game.”

Over the past two years of playing for money, the 16-year-old has made around $5,500. His success mirrors a larger trend in the gaming industry, where platforms like Twitch and YouTube offer substantial earnings potential. According to a Mydoh article, Twitch sensation Pokimane earned $1.5 million in two years, showcasing the immense financial opportunities available to skilled gamers.

Gamers can also monetize from live streaming, making tutorials on tips to win, or compete in earn-to-earn games, where multiple players put up money before a battle and the winner collects all the earnings.

However, the path to success in online gaming comes with its own set of challenges and considerations. While the allure of easy money is undeniable, the lack of social interaction and excessive screen time are valid issues. That’s why Twitch and YouTube started to implement policies to protect young users from exploitation, requiring parental consent for those under 18.

Garelli acknowledged the importance of balancing gaming with other aspects of life, including his typical school routine and going to the gym.

“I won’t do this forever,” he pointed out. “It’s easy money but I don’t want to be stuck inside all my life. Once I graduate and get a real job, I’ll probably be online less anyway.”

As the gaming industry shows no signs of stopping, younger gamers like Garelli represent a new generation of entrepreneurs finding innovative ways to turn their passion into profit.