Forty-seven new residences planned at Waterfront Daniel Island Phase III

East West Partners announced the sales launch for its third collection of residences located on Daniel Island along the Wando River.

The new release for The Waterfront Daniel Island includes 30 condominium residences, 11 townhomes, and six cottages. The cottages are single-family residences and will be located along the rerouted waterfront trail.

“Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, this collection reflects the beautiful coastal atmosphere of Charleston,” The Waterfront project manager Harriette Calder said.

The collection of 30 one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums are designed to include modern living spaces, covered parking, same-level interior storage, and a shared courtyard. The residences will be spread across two buildings.

The 11 Sanderling townhomes will offer multiple levels of indoor and outdoor living space, ground-floor bedroom suites, and a two-car garage in each unit.

The three- and four-bedroom cottages will include a private two-car garage, private entries and a shared front-entry courtyard.

East West Partners said the phase three design will be constructed to increase energy efficiency. With the addition of renewable energy systems, the building would produce as much energy as it consumes.

To meet Net-Zero criteria, additional insulation has been added to the exterior building envelope, and upgraded HVAC systems and heat pump water heaters were selected to increase energy efficiency, the release said.

For more information on East West Partners and The Waterfront Daniel Island, visit ewpartners.com and thewaterfrontdi.com.