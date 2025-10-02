Four vet-approved tips to show pets love this Valentine’s Day

For pet parents in the U.S., Valentine’s Day is another chance to shower their pets with love. This Valentine’s Day, animal lovers can show their affection in special ways.

Extra attention and extra playtime may be in store, but Americans are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion this Valentine’s Day, 32% of whom plan to purchase gifts for their pets, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“Dogs are very in tune with their pet parents’ emotions,” said Dr. Aziza Glass, expert vet for Freshpet. “Pups are sure to feel the love from the actions and little things pet parents do.”

Consider these vet-recommended ways to show your pets just how much you love them:

● Cook a batch of pet-friendly treats: Since the classic Valentine’s Day gifts of chocolate and candies are out of the question for dogs, homemade treats are a great alternative. Dehydrated veggies and fruit treats are easy options. All you need to do is choose pet-safe fruits and vegetables and bake them for a few hours. Some pet-friendly foods include strawberries (loaded with vitamins C, B1, B6, K, and more), cranberries (including antioxidants to help prevent inflammation), and beets (packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals).

● Switch to a fresh, healthy diet: The way to your pet’s heart is often through his or her stomach. One of the best ways you can show your love is by making the switch to fresh food.

● Create sustainable DIY toys: Sure, you can buy your pup a new toy this Valentine’s Day, or you can make your own with items lying around your house. It’s quick and easy to make a crinkle chew toy. If your dog likes that crinkle sound, try covering an empty plastic water bottle with a sock or two. Your dog will go nuts for the sounds it makes when chewing, and it’s a green way to reuse before recycling.

● Plan a doggie play date: Socialization is important for everyone — dogs and humans alike. Head to a nearby dog park or plan a play date with some neighborhood friends to get your dog out and playing with others. In addition to providing an excuse to run around with friends, your pup will thank you for it later.

By sharing these thoughtful gestures, dogs will be showering their pet parents with kisses, which triggers endorphins in both dogs and humans, reinforcing the bond between the two even more.

